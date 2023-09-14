Nigerian Influencers Join the Crypto Experience With Sportsbet.io

Three Nigerian influencers have Joined the Sportsbet.io team as the company continues to expand its team of ambassadors.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Sportsbet.io has announced the signing of three high-profile Nigerian personalities as part of the ongoing campaign. TV and radio star Dadaboy, cryptocurrency coach Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe and betting guru Winnerbet are the latest players to 'Join the Crypto Experience'.

Who are the Ambassadors?

Ehizojie, known as Dadaboy, is a Nigerian TV and radio personality who has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers and fans online. He is host of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music and has his own podcast, The Dadaboy Show.

Dadaboy, Brand Ambassador for Sportsbet.io, stated:

"Like Sportsbet.io, I'm all about providing fun, fast and fair entertainment to my audience, whether it's on TV, radio or my podcast. Sportsbet.io is the best place to play, and I look forward to sharing some exclusive promotions over the coming months."

Meanwhile, Lagos-based Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe is cryptocurrency coach and mentor who has built a strong following via his insight and analysis, including as founder of educational platform Crypto Masterclass.

Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, Brand Ambassador at Sportsbet.io, stated:

"When it comes to crypto, knowledge is power, and that's why my partnership with Sportsbet.io is such a great match. We both understand that education around this technology is vital, and I'll be working hard to show my community the advantages they can enjoy when they choose to bet with cryptocurrency."

Finally, betting influencer, crypto enthusiast and digital market Ewoma Chris Ejegreh, known as Winnerbet, also joins the team. Winnerbet has established a strong following online for his betting tips.

Ewoma Chris Ejegreh, Brand Ambassador at Sportsbet.io, stated:

"My followers are always on the lookout for the best odds and promotions, and by teaming up with Sportsbet.io, I'll be able to share these with them going forward. Sportsbet.io is my favorite place to play, and it is a real honor to work closely with them as an ambassador."

300 Influencer Spots Available

Dadaboy, Fadugbagbe and Ejegreh are the latest additions to the Sportsbet.io ambassadorial program, 'Join the Crypto Experience', which is open to applications. Those selected introduce Sportsbet.io's VIP ecosystem to their networks.

There are only 300 spots available in the exclusive scheme. Last month, crypto trader Grey Jabesi and lifestyle influencer Amara Kanu became the latest entrants, joining the likes of Aussie cricket legend Brett Lee and Brazilian World Cup winner Denilson.

Anyone who believes that they would make a great Sportsbet.io ambassador can learn more about the program, and apply at: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English football team, Southampton FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Claudia Lama

Contact Email: press@yolo.com

Sportsbet.io is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact Information

Claudia Lama

Media Contact

press@yolo.com

SOURCE: Sportsbet.io

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784050/nigerian-influencers-join-the-crypto-experience-with-sportsbetio