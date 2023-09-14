Blackhawk Growth Corp.: Blackhawk Showcases Life AI Corp Ahead of Closing of Hardenbrook Group Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR)(Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to showcase its upcoming health tech focused AI companies that will be acquired in the acquisition of Hardenbrook Group.

Whilst we progress with the pre-transaction requirements to complete the Hardenbrook Group acquisition, Hardenbrook's portfolio companies continue to progress their important scientific work in health technology and AI under the umbrella of Life AI Corp.

Hardenbrook has merged its portfolio of Health tech AI focused companies including Asthmatic AI, Mood AI and Autism AI. Life AI Corp will be the holding company for all health tech AI companies and will progress towards a public listing. https://www.lifeaicorp.com

Life AI Corp is working on a number of new globally scalable health tech focused AI companies that are conducting research, collecting data and creating machine learning models for new product development in a variety of health domains.

Life AI Corp is conducting leading research in asthma attack prediction and prevention, early detection of autism and prediction of negative mood states such as depression and anxiety for early prevention and intervention. It is also developing a learning model for human performance optimization and longevity. With enough clinical data, Health AI models can be productized and integrated to digital devices such as smart watches and mobile devices to accurately support health monitoring, deliver health interventions and promote health optimization and longer living.

The acquisition of Hardenbrook Group is subject to closing conditions including shareholder approval and we will provide updates on progress.

Blackhawk CEO Justin Hanka (left) and Chairman Anoosh Manzoori (right). Board to focus on scalable technology opportunities particularly in AI.

Hardenbrook Group, is an investment company that leverages a merchant banking model and works with world class research-intensive organizations including large tier 1 universities to identify valuable intellectual property to invest, commercialize and take public on stock exchanges in North America. Its portfolio company Life AI Corp is conducting clinical health research and product development across a number of domains and is working toward a spin out and public listing in 2024.

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies

For more information on Hardenbrook: https://www.hardenbrook.group.

For more information on Life AI Corp: https://www.lifeaicorp.com

