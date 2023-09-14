The Brazilian states of Minas Gerais, Bahia, and Piauí have the largest share of installed capacity from PV systems below 5 MW in site. Distributed-generation solar now represents more than 5% of the country's electricity mix.From pv magazine Brasil Brazil reached 10.4 of installed capacity from distributed-generation solar at the end of August, according to new data from Aneel, the Brazilian energy regulator. This capacity represents around 5.2% of the country's total electricity mix, which currently stands at 195.6 GW. The distributed-generation segment in Brazil includes all PV systems up ...

