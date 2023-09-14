TwentyFour Income Fund - Directorate Changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 14

14 September 2023

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Directorate Changes

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") announces the retirement of Richard Burwood as non-executive Director of the Company and Chair of the of the Management Engagement Committee, effective from 14 September 2023.

The Board wishes to thank Richard for all his hard work and valued contribution to the Board and to the Company during his tenure.

In addition the Company is pleased to announce that with effect from 14 September 2023, Paul Le Page has been appointed as Chair of the Management Engagement Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson