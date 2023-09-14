Blue Earth Resources, Inc.: Blue Earth Resources Accelerates its Growth with the Branding of Three Additional BP Retail Locations

Brings Total to Four Branded Locations Under BP Contract and 10-Year Fuel Supply Agreement

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Blue Earth Resources, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") (OTC PINK:BERI) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Fuel Trader Supply and Fuel Trader Resource Management, is pleased to announce the opening of three additional BP branded retail locations.

Blue Earth Resources is operating under its BP Branded Jobber Contract from June 2022 and has a 10-year supply agreement in place for an estimated 1.44 million gallons per year. These three additional openings since the initial opening in June 2023, demonstrates the acceleration of growth Blue Earth Resources had expected when it signed the agreement over a year ago. The three new locations are in Tennessee.

Lank N Nicks, the location at 7650 Hillsboro Hwy in Hillsboro, Tennessee, encompasses a 2,500 square-foot building and features 5 fueling positions along with a deli and a vape store. Hillsboro is a city in Coffee County, Tennessee, located southeast of Nashville.

101 Travel Center, the location at 7311 Highway 104 N in Cedar Grove, Tennessee, encompasses a 15,000 square-foot building and features 8 fueling positions, 5 lanes truck diesel and a Broasters Chicken. Cedar Grove is a city in Carroll County, Tennessee, the western part of the state.

Oxxo Market and Deli, the location at 1200 East Old Hickory Blvd in Madison, Tennessee, encompasses a 3,500 square-foot building and features 6 fueling positions, a Crispy Crunchy Chicken, authentic Mexican foods, produce and meat departments. Madison is a city in Davidson County, Tennessee, just northeast of Nashville.

Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Earth Resources, commented, "We are excited to follow up the June opening of our first BP branded location with these three additional openings. The acceleration of our business with BP and local customers is gaining traction as we had expected. These three locations are anticipated to purchase 4 million gallons per year in aggregate. We are looking forward to rolling out additional BP branded locations through the end of the year."

About Blue Earth Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:BERI)

Blue Earth Resources, Inc. procures refined fuels from refineries and wholesalers and distributes it to both large retailers and single site operators. Our solution represents lower risk and more stable pricing to our vendors and customers. In addition, our custom branding services include imaging, design and consultation services to assist with custom branding. Blue Earth Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For additional information, please visit: https://berifuels.com

Forward-looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology.

