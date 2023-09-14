Australian Koala Foundation: Koala Adoption: Bringing Down Under up close to save the Koalas

Koala Adoption: Bringing Down Under up close to save the Koalas

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Save the Koala Month (September) is well underway, and the Australian Koala Foundation (AKF) has introduced five new wild koalas for adoption, providing Americans with a chance to actively contribute to koala conservationfrom afar.

Australian Koala Foundation

Contrary to popular belief, these iconic native marsupials can be found beyond Australian shores, thriving in select zoos across the United States. Due to their unique eucalyptus diet, and preference for warmer climates, only a handful of zoos within Florida, California, Ohio, and South Carolina, have been found suitable to house the Koala.

However, this makes it difficult for all animal lovers and enthusiasts to connect with these iconic marsupials. Fortunately, the AKF's Koala Adoption program provides a meaningful opportunity for true koala supporters in the United States.

Deborah Tabart OAM, Chair of the Australian Koala Foundation,known as the 'Koala Woman', emphasised the need for the adoption program in the face of significant challenges that threaten the koala.

"It's been a tough couple of years for everyone around the globe - but even tougher for koalas. Habitat loss, climate change, disease and human interference have led to a significant population decline. The AKF currently believes less than 80,000 Koalas are remaining in the wild.

"This is why we need global support. Our adoption program directly funds essential conservation work, research, and advocacy projects allowing individuals in the United States to play a vital role in their preservation." Tabart says.

The AKF is excited to welcome five new wild koalas to the adoption program. These koalas have been spotted lounging in key habitats across Australia and have made an impression on the rangers who know them.

"Spotting a Koala in the wild has become increasingly more challenging, which makes adding five to our wild family a special achievement.

"Koalas have their own distinct personalities, and these five are no exception. With personalities as charming as their furry faces and a story to warm your heart, these koalas deserve your help." Tabart says.

With the koala population in need of support, Americans are encouraged to get involved with the Koala Adoption program and consider adopting a wild koala. The Koala Adoption program starts at just US $20 per month and asks for a 12-month commitment.

Join the Australian Koala Foundation's mission to protect these beloved creatures. To symbolically adopt a wild koala, and make a significant impact on koala conservation, please visit ww.savethekoala.com/adopt. Together, the AKF can ensure a brighter future for koalas across the world.

About the Australian Koala Foundation (AKF)

The Australian Koala Foundation (AKF) is the principal non-profit, non-government organisation dedicated to the conservation and effective management of the wild koala and its habitat. AKF aims to refine and update the Koala Habitat Atlas mapping of all wild Koala habitats and to get the Koala Protection Act enacted, ensuring the longevity of Koalas and their habitat.

