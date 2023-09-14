Upexi, Inc.: Upexi's Pet Care Brand, LuckyTail, Announces Expansion of Product Line to Include All-Natural Dog Supplements

Supplement Line Strategically Positions LuckyTail for Organic Growth Through a Recurring Revenue Model

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct-to-Consumer brand owner and innovator in aggregation, today announced LuckyTail, its pet brand and leading designer and manufacturer of pet care solutions, is expanding its latest product line with the launch of all-natural dog supplements. The supplement line will be offered via subscription and in bundles, delivering the most value for pet owners' health and grooming needs.

The line includes six functional formulas to address the most common concerns dog owners have including, hip & joint, calming, flea & tick, probiotic and allergy & immune issues. With a focus on quality ingredients, all chews are all-natural, human-grade, GMP certified, third-party tested and made in the USA.

The line features the following all-natural, chewable supplements:

Calming chews improve emotional balance, support relaxation, and relieve stress and anxiety for dogs, a perfect complement to LuckyTail's Ultimate Nail Grinder.



AllerImmune chews provide immune-boosting properties and relief from common dog allergy symptoms, including decreased paw licking, itching, sneezing, and skin irritation.



Flea & Tick chews are an all-natural, chemical-free solution to help prevent pesky pests.



Hip & Joint chews promote healthier bones and joints, increased mobility, and reduce soreness and discomfort. As dogs age, their hips and joints can cause pain and discomfort.



Probiotic chews provide a safe and effective way to improve pet gut health and reduce bloating, from immune support to gut and digestive health.



Skin & Coat chews give dogs a beautiful shiny coat and healthy skin. These dog coat supplements help relieve itching, improve moisturizer, and boost immunity.

This launch marks the first of many product expansions LuckyTail has planned, as the brand solidifies its position as a top source to connect pet parents with their pet care needs.

About LuckyTail

LuckyTail, where at-home care meets innovation. With our exceptional health and grooming pet products, we aim to inspire a sense of gratitude in every pet as they discover how lucky they are to have you in their lives!

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi is a multifaceted brand owner with established brands in the health, wellness, pet, beauty and other growing markets. We operate in emerging industries with high growth trends and look to drive organic growth of our current brands. We focus on direct to consumer and Amazon brands that are scalable and have anticipated, high industry growth trends. Our goal is to continue to accumulate consumer data and build out a significant customer database across all industries we sell into. The growth of our current database has been key to the year over year gains in sales and profits. To drive additional growth, we have and will continue to acquire profitable Amazon and eCommerce businesses that can scale quickly and reduce costs through corporate synergies. We utilize our in-house, SaaS programmatic ad technology to help achieve a lower cost per acquisition and accumulate consumer data for increased cross-selling between our growing portfolio of brands.

