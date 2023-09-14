Vancouver, British Columbia and Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Campanale Homes to supply six Level 2 charging stations to their residential development in Ottawa, ON, with installation due to be completed by the end of 2023.

Campanale Homes is a real estate developer that specializes in commercial leasing and sales, rental property development and management, and new home building. For over 40 years, Campanale Homes has remained steadfast in its unwavering commitment to bringing award-winning craftsmanship, exceptional quality, and affordability to the Ottawa region.

The deal closed in collaboration with Hypercharge Preferred Partner, DCore Electric, which will complete the installation of all charging stations. DCore Electric is an electrical contractor serving the Eastern Ontario region, renowned for its expertise and reliability in the electrical industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with DCore Electric to bring EV charging to Campanale Homes' new development," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "This partnership aligns seamlessly with Campanale Homes' sustainability goals, and leverages DCore Electric's excellent reputation in the electrical industry."

Hypercharge is also announcing that David Bibby, President & CEO of the Company, is scheduled to present at the 2023 Kinvestor Days Virtual Conference Tech Day on September 20, 2023 at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET).

This year's Kinvestor Days is a 2-day virtual conference featuring a lineup of companies in the mining and technology industries. Hosted by Kin Communications president Arlen Hansen, presenting companies will have the opportunity to share their latest developments and answer questions from attendees.

Registration for the event can be found at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5916926296770/WN_T-UkYKxYR66v8mUFoVsxGw

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTC: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

