Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Joins CPaaS Acceleration Alliance to Drive Innovation Forward

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (Nasdaq:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced it has joined the CPaaS Acceleration Alliance, a dynamic, global collaboration aimed at advancing Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions.

Through this strategic alliance, Crexendo will collaborate with industry leaders, sharing insights and knowledge to accelerate the evolution of CPaaS offerings. The integration of Crexendo's proven capabilities and forward-thinking approach with the Alliance's diverse expertise will provide an opportunity to redefine applications and possibilities of cloud communication solutions.

"The CPaaS Acceleration Alliance, renowned for its commitment to driving innovation in the communication technology landscape, welcomes Crexendo as a pivotal addition to its roster of esteemed members. With its extensive expertise in cloud communication platforms and a dedication to delivering top-tier solutions, Crexendo is poised to amplify the Alliance's collective impact," said Rob Kurver, Founding Partner at the CPaaS Acceleration Alliance.

"We are looking forward to joining the CPaaS Acceleration Alliance to push the boundaries of cloud communication innovation," said Crexendo CEO Jeff Korn. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge CPaaS solutions, further empowering businesses with seamless and efficient communication tools."

Korn continued: "Crexendo's membership in the CPaaS Acceleration Alliance reflects its dedication to shaping the future of cloud communication solutions and emphasizes its position as an industry leader. The company looks forward to contributing to the Alliance's collective mission and driving impactful advancements in CPaaS technology."

The CPaaS Acceleration Alliance serves as a hub for fostering collaboration, innovation and best practices in the CPaaS sector. By bringing together forward-looking companies like Crexendo, the Alliance aims to set new benchmarks for excellence in the communication technology realm.

For more information about Crexendo's innovative NetSapiens® CPaaS solution, please visit www.netsapiens.com/cpaas/.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three and a half million end users globally.

About CPaaS Acceleration Alliance

The CPaaS Acceleration Alliance is a collaborative platform composed of industry leaders and innovators in the Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) sector. The Alliance is dedicated to driving advancements, sharing insights, and fostering cooperation to propel the evolution of CPaaS solutions and redefine the future of communication technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate,' "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include Crexendo (i) believing that the NetSapiens® platform offered the ideal framework to support Access4's growth goals; (ii) demonstrating a clear understanding of its customers' needs and the markets served; (iii) collaboration will enable Access4's resellers to tap into a feature-rich, flexible, and scalable communication solution and (iv) believing the relationship between Crexendo and Access4 marks a significant milestone and a landmark partnership in the communication technology landscape of Australia & New Zealand.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

