Xcelerate, Inc. Announces that ESN Group, Inc. Has Been Approved as a Vendor to Army & Air Force Exchange Service

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:"XCRT") today announced that ESN Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Xcelerate, has been designated as an approved vendor to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service ("AAFES"). AAFES, also known as PX and Post Exchange, provides goods and services to more than 3,000 U.S. Army and Air Force installations across 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries as well as online. The approval is for 21 ESN products including all seven Ceramedx® products. Ceramedx® is the first plant-based ceramide therapy system developed in consultation with dermatologists for dry, sensitive skin and conditions such as eczema.

"This approval is the result of a joint effort between Jay Kline, President of ESN and John Porter of Product Sector, our recently engaged marketing partner. I am amazed and appreciative of how much progress has been made by Jay and John since announcing our agreement in August and look forward to their efforts to rapidly expand market penetration of both the Ceramedx and Earth Science Beauty product lines. This partnership ideally positions the Company to accelerate revenue opportunities" said Mike O'Shea, Xcelerates' CEO.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email info@xcelerate.global.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

