Sunset Learning Institute: Sunset Learning Welcomes Dan O'Brien as Chief Growth Officer

SLI is delighted to announce the appointment of Dan O'Brien as the Chief Growth Officer, a pivotal role specially created to drive and support SLI's growth objectives over the next several years and beyond.

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Sunset Learning Institute (SLI), an innovative leader in creating and delivering authorized technical training, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dan O'Brien as the Chief Growth Officer, a pivotal role specially created to drive and support SLI's growth objectives over the next several years and beyond.

In his new position, Mr. O'Brien will play a crucial role in steering SLI toward unprecedented growth and success, leveraging his extensive experience in strategic and executive leadership and business development.

About Dan O'Brien

Dan O'Brien brings a wealth of experience to SLI, having previously served as the President of Fastlane Americas, where he also held the positions of General Manager and COO. Prior to his tenure at Fastlane Americas, Dan served as the VP of Managed Services at Microtek, where he was instrumental in formulating go-to-market strategies for new services and client solutions. His responsibilities encompassed the development of strategic growth plans, and global expansion initiatives, as well as pre-sales and post-sales support, and marketing for all services.

Before that, Dan held the position of VP of Global Operations and Planning at Global Knowledge, where he oversaw the global implementation and standardization of products and services. His portfolio included managing a global quality management program and leading teams of over 250 employees and 600 contractors across 12 countries.

Dan's remarkable career also includes 20 years of service with the Canadian Department of Defense, where he retired as a Master Warrant Officer. Currently residing in Raleigh, North Carolina, with his wife and a rotation of foster dogs, Dan also has two grown children and extended family in Canada.

Quotes

"I'm excited to share that I've become a part of Sunset Learning Institute in the capacity of Chief Growth Officer and Strategic Alliances. In my new role, my primary focus is on forging strategic relationships with leading technology firms who are in search of top-tier learning services providers. Additionally. I'm dedicated to developing learning solutions geared towards empowering clients to attain their growth and transformative goals. I'm eagerly anticipating the collaborative efforts with this dynamic Sunset Learning team led by Rick Morgan and Aaron Glauser. Together, we're poised to achieve remarkable milestones." - Dan O'Brien

"I have worked with Dan during his past roles at GK, Microtek, and, most recently, Fastlane. He is highly respected and knowledgeable in our industry, and we are fortunate to have him join our team and mission!" - Rick Morgan, CEO

About Sunset Learning Institute

Sunset Learning has been a leader in creating and delivering authorized technical training since 1996. They develop and deliver scalable technical learning solutions to technology partners and customers to help optimize technology investments, improve job performance, grow revenue, reduce costs, and ultimately increase customer satisfaction.

Contact Information:

Kristin Rosa

Director of Marketing

kmiller@sunsetlearning.com

SOURCE: Sunset Learning Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783891/sunset-learning-welcomes-dan-obrien-as-chief-growth-officer