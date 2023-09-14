KeyBank Awards Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership with $300,000 Grant to Increase Affordable and Sustainable Housing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / The KeyBank Foundation has awarded Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (INHP) a $300,000 grant to continue its efforts to create or preserve affordable housing opportunities near Indianapolis transit lines as part of the city's first Equitable Transit-Oriented Development (ETOD) program. Through this program, INHP acquires and holds properties within a half mile of IndyGo's 15-minute frequency routes to give developers time to prepare optimal site plans that will offer affordable housing for families earning low and moderate incomes.

The funding will support costs to maintain and hold the properties in this land bank. Since 2018, INHP has acquired 17 ETOD properties and has sold seven to developers as it works to reach its goal of providing 1,000 affordable units to Indianapolis residents.

"INHP is grateful for KeyBank's generous support as a partner in the ETOD program," said Gina Miller, president and CEO of INHP. "These funds will allow us to sustain this strategy and achieve positive outcomes for the people and neighborhoods we serve."

Studies show Indianapolis' families spend an average of 46 percent of their income on housing and transportation. Through the ETOD program, INHP is promoting housing choice and affordability while also providing access to jobs, education, healthcare, food and cultural amenities - all needed for economic mobility.

"INHP plays a pivotal role in the Indianapolis community connecting people to the necessary resources for affordable housing," said Juan Gonzalez, KeyBank's Central Indiana Market President. "Key is incredibly proud to support INHP and follow through on our commitment to help the organizations and residents we serve thrive. This partnership will not only strengthen our community, but it will provide equitable access to jobs, education, healthcare and more."

Since 2017, Key has made community investments totaling more than $930 million in Central Indiana which supports low to moderate income individuals and neighborhoods through lending for affordable housing, small businesses, mortgage and transformative philanthropy.

Group (L to R): Abigail Lane (director, community and development, Englewood Community Development Corporation), Gina Miller (president and CEO, INHP), Yvonne Harrington, Juan Gonzalez, Charlie Mercer (director of community lending, INHP)

