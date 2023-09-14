INNIO Group and Detechtion Technologies Deliver Next-Level Engine and Compressor Monitoring and Optimization Capabilities

INNIO Group and Detechtion Technologies launch SKIDIQ product suite, cloud-based digital solution, to help operators improve reliability, throughput & reduce emissions, operating expenses

SKIDIQ suite combines INNIO's Waukesha engine analytics with Detechtion's real-time compressor monitoring and optimization technology to optimize full skid package in integrated, user-friendly platform

SKIDIQ suite marks decarbonization transition milestone as operators can now remotely monitor, analyze & optimize full compressor skids in real-time

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / INNIO* Group (INNIO) and Detechtion Technologies (Detechtion) jointly announced today the first release of the SKIDIQ product suite, a revolutionary digital solution for natural gas compressor operators and lease compression companies. The cloud-based platform delivers unparalleled user benefits by combining INNIO's Waukesha* engine analytics with Detechtion's real-time compressor monitoring and optimization technology. This complete engine and compressor monitoring and optimization solution optimizes the full skid, reduces operating expenses, and increases uptime.

INNIO Waukesha and Detection announce SKIDIQ

SKIDIQ provides a single cloud-based platform for compressor and engine fault code troubleshooting with direct access to the Waukesha E-help manual, enabling operators to quickly identify and resolve issues for reduced downtime and optimized throughput. The platform also offers complete compressor package insights, including both compressor and engine analytics to gain a deeper understanding of the skid's performance to identify needed improvements. Additional functionality of SKIDIQ includes engine balance plots that highlight suboptimal engine performance and engine triaxial plots that track engine operating conditions over time.

Bud Hittie, President and leader for INNIO's Waukesha brand, said, "At INNIO, we believe that digitalization can unlock significant value for our customers in terms of efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. With SKIDIQ, we have created a digital solution that is both comprehensive and easy to use. We are excited to partner with Detechtion to help customers maximize their operations and reduce their emissions."

"SKIDIQ's technology and its future product releases are simply unmatched. Gone are the days of siloed performance data for the engine and compressor, as we bring the full skid's health and performance into a single view," said Chris Smith, CEO of Detechtion. "Detechtion is proud to partner with INNIO's Waukesha team to bring operators the technology they need to optimize new and existing stations alike."

The launch of SKIDIQ marks a significant milestone in the industry's transition toward decarbonization. As the industry shifts toward a more sustainable future, technological solutions like SKIDIQ will play a crucial role in helping operators improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and control costs.

Future releases of SKIDIQ will offer additional features to help customers further improve compressor throughput and reduce both package downtime and operating expenses. SKIDIQ's enhanced digital ecosystem and remote asset management capabilities facilitate this phased approach toward achieving full-package control of both new and existing compressors.

About INNIO Group

INNIO* Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its product brands Jenbacher* and Waukesha* and its digital platform myPlant*, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO is individual in scope but global in scale. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to INNIO's more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries.

In March 2023, INNIO's ESG rating ranked first out of more than 500 companies worldwide in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit INNIO's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO Group and its brands on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Waukesha - an INNIO Group brand

INNIO* Group's Waukesha* products are at the forefront of the energy transition, providing reliable and compliant energy solutions for distributed gas compression and power generation applications. The brand's rich- and lean-burn engines, ranging from 335 hp to 5,000 hp, set an industry standard for low emissions, high reliability, and fuel flexibility.

Waukesha products are continuously upgraded to help operators stay emission-compliant without sacrificing operational excellence. These upgrades include new and remanufactured engines and parts, as well as conversion and modification kits, all of which are backed by OEM warranty and more than 115 years of engine expertise. Additionally, Waukesha digital solutions include a collaboration with Detechtion Technologies for gas compression applications and INNIO's myPlant platform for power generation applications. Both solutions provide customers with enhanced monitoring and optimization capabilities, resulting in improved performance and reduced downtime.

Waukesha experts connect locally with customers to enable a rapid response to their service needs, providing enhanced support through a broad network of distributors and solution providers with parts, services, and digital offerings.

Waukesha products are engineered in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and manufactured in Welland, Ontario, Canada. To learn more about the company's products and services, please visit the website at www.waukeshaengine.com or follow Waukesha products on LinkedIn.

About Detechtion Technologies

Established in 1999, Detechtion Technologies is a leader in real-time asset performance management solutions for energy companies. Built on a foundation of subject matter expertise, digital twins, and data analytics, our solutions enable our customers to operate more sustainably while increasing productivity and reducing costs. By utilizing Detechtion's rapidly deployed cloud solutions to connect and manage tens of thousands of remote assets and processes across the globe, our customers save millions annually.

For more information, visit Detechtion's website at www.detechtion.com. Follow Detechtion on LinkedIn.

* INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant are trademarks of the INNIO Group or one of its affiliates. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

