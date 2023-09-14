Lucy, the AI-Powered Answer Engine, Now Available on SAP Store

By integrating with SAP Customer Experience, Lucy delivers a one-stop shop for knowledge to customers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Lucy® today announced that its AI-powered Answer Engine® is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Lucy integrates with SAP Customer Experience and delivers a seamless and secure federated search to customers.



"Customers have complex ecosystems that hold their data. We have built an extensive library of connectors to natively search within all of the data types that are stored in these systems. A library that continually grows based on client and market needs," said Dan Mallin, Lucy's Founder and CEO. "Lucy democratizes institutional knowledge, securely making individualized access to information accessible across business units and geographies while allowing enterprises to reap the benefits of AI in an ethical and secure manner."

Lucy is solving one of the most urgent and overlooked problems that exists in every organization: the daily scavenger hunt for information. She serves as the ultimate AI Answer Engine-getting you the right answer, at the right time, no matter where it sits in your organization. No searching shared drives, scouring documents and video assets, distracting colleagues and re-creating resources that already exist. She delivers answers from your internal data, tools, and subscriptions-whatever the format:

Federated search with automated data indexing

Ranks and prioritizes results

Role and attribute-based controls

End-to-end encryption and enterprise security

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)

Fourth generation, 5 patents, and proprietary tech

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Lucy is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs-quickly and cost-effectively.

About Lucy

Lucy serves as the ultimate AI-powered answer engine. She was created in 2015 to solve one of the most urgent and overlooked problems that exists in every organization: the daily scavenger hunt for information. Lucy liberates corporate knowledge of companies by getting the right answer, at the right time, no matter where it sits in the organization. Lucy frees capacity, breaks down knowledge siloes and makes every team and individual more efficient and productive. Forward-thinkers such as PepsiCo, Haleon (formerly GSK) and Saatchi & Saatchi leverage Lucy to drive value across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.lucy.ai.

