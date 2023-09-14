PriceLabs inc: PriceLabs Unveils Breakthrough Release: Trailblazing Revenue Management in the Short-Term Rental Industry

PriceLabs' Breakthrough Release Unveils Over 20 Innovative Features, Including a Best-in-Class Dynamic Pricing Algorithm, Harnessing Hyper-Local Data and Trends to Drive Revenue Growth

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / PriceLabs, a leader in revenue management for the hospitality industry, is unveiling its most significant upgrade ever: The Breakthrough Release. Fueled by cutting-edge data science and user feedback, this release marks a pivotal moment for the company, its suite of products, and its community of users.

This isn't just a step forward-it's a giant leap for hosts, property managers, and revenue management teams.

Anurag Verma, PriceLabs' President and Co-Founder, stated: "With the Breakthrough Release, we're delivering unparalleled pricing precision, streamlining operations, and providing performance metrics for faster decisions. This major upgrade showcases our relentless innovation pace. With solutions focussed on intelligence and customizability, PriceLabs caters to a wide range of property managers from 1 to 10,000 properties."

Spotlight: The Hyper Local Pulse Algorithm

The Hyper Local Pulse (HLP) Algorithm is at the core of this breakthrough release. Within three months of using HLP, new PriceLabs users experienced an average 26% boost in RevPar (Revenue per Available Night).

HLP delivers:

Hyper-local Relevance : Tap into hyper-local comp-sets for seasonality and weekday pricing, enhancing accuracy and relevance

: Tap into hyper-local comp-sets for seasonality and weekday pricing, enhancing accuracy and relevance Improved Event and Holiday Pricing : We analyze previous pacing, early demand signals, competitor cues, and hotel rates along with a holiday calendar.

: We analyze previous pacing, early demand signals, competitor cues, and hotel rates along with a holiday calendar. Rapid Market Adaptability: Adapt fast to market changes, maximizing event, daily, and seasonal revenue.

Adapt fast to market changes, maximizing event, daily, and seasonal revenue. Time-saving: Minimize manual pricing adjustments.

Jon Supranowicz of vacation rental management company Grand Welcome said: "The Hyper Local Pulse Algorithm has reshaped our pricing strategy. Its daily tuning to market movements is unmatched. With our vision to expand into over 70 markets by the end of 2023, we anticipate a significant reduction in setup time and smarter resource allocation."

Other highlights of the Breakthrough Release:

Performance Metrics : Choose from over 40 metrics to dive deep into the performance of your portfolio. Make decisions that count.

: Choose from over 40 metrics to dive deep into the performance of your portfolio. Make decisions that count. Smart Presets : Navigate PriceLabs with a tailored touch. Smart Presets offers guidance for every business type: short-term, mid-term, or multi-unit rentals.

: Navigate PriceLabs with a tailored touch. Smart Presets offers guidance for every business type: short-term, mid-term, or multi-unit rentals. Desktop App : Work faster when managing changes in large portfolios by working directly on your computer.

: Work faster when managing changes in large portfolios by working directly on your computer. Team Management: Assign listings with ease. Efficiently track changes.

About PriceLabs:

PriceLabs provides dynamic pricing and revenue management solutions for the hospitality industry. Its data-driven approach, automation rules, and customizations help accommodation owners and managers increase revenues. With over 100 PMS integrations, PriceLabs' automated revenue management platform is built to serve the needs of everyone, from large property managers to single-property owners. Learn more at www.pricelabs.co

