Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) Hatta pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant is now 74% complete, and it is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2025. The facility will also store electricity from the 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.DEWA has finished building 74% of its pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant site, according to a company statement. The project in Hatta will be completed by the first half of 2025. The AED 1.421 billion ($368.8 million) project will have a capacity of 250 MW/1,500 MWh. It will have a lifespan of 80 years, a turnaround ...

