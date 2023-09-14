Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Evadore (EVADORE) on September 15, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EVADORE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on September 15, 2023.

Evadore (EVADORE), a Regenerative Finance (ReFi) project, strives to create a greener future and address global environmental challenges through its carbon-free, blockchain-based platform powered by renewable energy, all for the benefit of future generations.

Introducing EVADORE

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Evadore (EVADORE), a Regenerative Finance (ReFi) project striving to create a greener future and address global environmental challenges through its carbon-free, blockchain-based platform powered by renewable energy, all for the benefit of future generations. The project allocates a significant portion of its profits from exchanges or direct trades to combat carbon emissions, running on its own mainnet and welcoming anyone interested in contributing to its network's development. Wallets affiliated with the Evadore blockchain network can seamlessly integrate into Ethereum-supported wallets, with particular emphasis on supporting and developing the GreenWallet crypto asset wallet.

Regenerative Finance (ReFi) represents a financial approach committed to environmental sustainability and social justice, emphasizing long-term sustainability and equitable access to financial resources. As fossil fuels lose their advantage due to environmental concerns and depleting reserves, ReFi emerges as a transformative force. When combined with blockchain technology, it creates a transparent and decentralized financial system, reducing fraud and promoting sustainability. This fusion of ReFi principles and blockchain fosters environmentally responsible investments, financial inclusion, and a more equitable world, striving to address global warming and social disparities while enhancing the well-being of both people and the planet.

EvaLabs, an integral part of the Evadore ecosystem, identifies, empowers, and leads blockchain entrepreneurs, startups, and communities that share an environmental focus. The organization funds industry projects geared towards enhancing its ecosystem and making the world more sustainable. EvaLabs strongly commits to achieving a carbon-free world through renewable energy sources, advocating for a greener future, and supporting eco-friendly initiatives. Their vision centers on organic growth and global collaboration, with a core principle of using renewable energy sources.

EvaStore, another facet of Evadore, endeavors to combat the climate crisis with the support of the cryptocurrency industry. By facilitating the purchase of carbon credits and directing them towards projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions, EvaStore provides a transparent way for individuals to contribute to the fight against climate change. Additionally, they encourage users to reduce their carbon footprint through the CarbonEva app and offer incentives for carbon reduction efforts, further emphasizing their commitment to an eco-friendly future.

About EVADORE Token

Based on Evadore, EVADORE has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). Token distribution includes allocations for marketing (4%), EvaStore (4.5%), feed sale (3.33%), airdrop (3%), EvaPay (2.5%), advisors (1%), public auction (39.045%), foundation (16%), team (14%), staking incentives (7.5%), and IEO (5.125%). It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on September 15, 2023. Investors who are interested in EVADORE can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

