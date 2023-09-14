Back by Popular Demand: MIZO Hard Lemonade Returns to Costco, Expands in Northern California

Bay Area entrepreneurs introduce an adult twist on the classic juice pouch packaging

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / MIZO Hard Lemonade, the new alcoholic juice pouch that evokes nostalgia while delivering exceptional taste, is making waves in the market. This innovative beverage, which can be enjoyed straight from the pouch, frozen for a refreshing slushy, or transformed into a vibrant cocktail mixer, has captured the hearts and palates of consumers. Following a highly successful launch of the MIZO Hard Lemonade Variety 12-pack in eight Bay Area Costco locations, the brand is excited to announce its re-launch into Costco, along with an expansion to 18 Northern California locations. A TikTok announcement has already gone viral, garnering over 3.8 million views.





MIZO Hard Lemonade Pouches

MIZO Hard Lemonade juice pouches





MIZO Hard Lemonade has redefined the concept of boozy beverages with its unique and nostalgic packaging. Each 10-ounce pouch is only 90 calories and 4g of sugar. The MIZO Hard Lemonade Variety 12-pack offers a delicious selection of four distinct and refreshing flavors: Mango Passionfruit, White Peach, Blackberry Lychee, and Original Lemonade. This unique assortment ensures that there's something for everyone, whether they crave a tropical escape or a classic, nostalgic trip down memory lane.

"We are thrilled by the positive response to MIZO Hard Lemonade during its initial release," said Holly Paul and Chris Tran, the founders of MIZO. "MIZO is not just a beverage; it's a celebration of our Asian-American heritage and our favorite nostalgic memories. We are excited to reintroduce MIZO Hard Lemonade into Costco and expand its availability, allowing more individuals to enjoy our Asian-inspired flavors and the playful experience of our boozy juice pouches."

Following the overwhelming demand experienced during the initial launch, MIZO Hard Lemonade is eager to expand its reach to 18 Northern California Costco locations. Customers can find the MIZO Hard Lemonade Variety 12-pack at their local Costco, priced at $19.99.

MIZO Hard Lemonade is also available in a variety 8-pack at select Walmart, BevMo!, and Total Wine locations.

Visit https://www.drinkmizo.com/ for more information about MIZO Hard Lemonade and its availability.

About MIZO

Inspired by the fruits their immigrant parents shared with them as they were growing up, founders Holly Paul and Chris Tran created MIZO (Mee-zOH) as a celebration of culture, fruit-forward flavors, and the joy of childhood memories. Their newest product line, MIZO Hard Lemonade, takes customers on a journey through time with its boozy twist on juice pouches.



Contact Information

Holly Paul

MIZO

holly@drinkmizo.com

4086803532

Related Files

MIZO HARD LEMONADE JUICE POUCHES.jpg



SOURCE: MIZO

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783876/back-by-popular-demand-mizo-hard-lemonade-returns-to-costco-expands-in-northern-california