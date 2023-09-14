Canada's Most Senior Insurance Event Featuring Lloyds, Everest, Sun Life, Manulife, Zurich and many more!

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Canada's must attend insurance conference, The Future of Insurance Canada, has just released its official 2023 program. Taking place on November 15-16 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto, FOICanada promises 2-days of learning, networking, and collaboration with Canada's top insurers.

Get everything set for your transformation journey, from creating unrivalled customer loyalty, to optimizing tech deployment and turn insight into action. Here's a snapshot of the topics and speakers to expect:

Keynote: Reimagining Tomorrow's Insurance Products Today (Marco Andolfatto, Chief Underwriting Officer, Apollo Insurance )

(Marco Andolfatto, ) Fireside chat: The Power of Partnerships will Drive Innovation Forward (Marc Lipman, Chief Executive Officer , Lloyds Canada )

(Marc Lipman, , ) Presentation: Refresh Insurance's Image for a Modern Age (Simona Salter, SVP Chief Client Experience Officer, Sun Life Canada )

(Simona Salter, ) Panel: Leave no Stone Unturned - Innovate with Intent (Danish Yusuf, Founder & Chief Executive Officer , Zensurance ; Megan Douglas, SVP Chief Brand & Commercial Officer, Saskatchewan Blue Cross )

(Danish Yusuf, , ; Megan Douglas, ) Panel: Empower Employees to Pioneer the Future of Insurance (Elizabeth McSavaney, VP Head of Human Resources, Zurich Canada; Irene Bianchi, President & Chief Executive Officer, Peel Mutual Insurance Company; Luke Lichty, Head of Commercial and Speciality Insurance, Everest Insurance Company of Canada )

(Elizabeth McSavaney, Irene Bianchi, Luke Lichty, ) Presentation: Optimize Policy Holder Experience through Communication & Tech (Ken Worsley, Chief Operating Officer, Nova Mutual Insurance )

(Ken Worsley, ) Presentation: Serve Customers Where They Want to be Served (Anita Swamy, SVP Operations, Medavie Blue Cross)

