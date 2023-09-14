Worcester Bosch's new residential heat pumps are available in several versions, with output ranging from 4 kW to 30 KW. It says the new products can be cascaded up to six units.Worchester Bosch has unveiled a new line of residential heat pumps. The UK heating products manufacturer said the new heat pumps can be used in small outdoor spaces, as well as new and existing buildings. They can also be cascaded up to six units and their sound levels are as low as 53 dB. The new heat pumps are available in different versions, with output ranging from 4 kW to 30 kW. The smallest device measures 717 mm ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...