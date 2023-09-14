Conference gathers 1,600 global developers to advance high-performance low-code education, innovation, and career growth

OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, today concluded its ONE Conference in Lisbon, marking one of the largest gatherings of low-code developers globally. The event, held September 12-13, brought together developers, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders for two days of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing.

The event highlighted several notable OutSystems community milestones, underscoring the company's commitment to fostering its thriving developer community:

Over 100,000 community members added in the past year: The growth brings the OutSystems developer community to nearly 700,000 global members, demonstrating the growth of opportunities and demand for skilled OutSystems developers worldwide.

More than 6,000 Forge components and more than 2 million apps downloaded: Thesereusable, open-code modules, connectors, UI components, and business solutions, are built by and available to the community.

More than 4,000 new projects created in 2023: The growth of high-performance low-code is evident in the increase in new OutSystems projects initiated by the company's community of developers and partners. More than 4,000 new projects have been created just this year, spiking hundreds of available OutSystems developer jobs around the world.

Increased demand for low-code training With low-code jobs on the rise, demand for professional OutSystems developers and enrollment in its free Developer Schools are at an all-time high. The company has trained more than 2,700 developers since 2022. In the U.S. alone, the program has seen a 44% increase in the number of trained developers since the start of 2023.

"Seeing the remarkable growth of our developer community and witnessing the innovation on display at this year's conference is a massive inspiration," said Miguel Baltazar, VP of Developers at OutSystems. "We're providing developers with the tools and resources they need to speed up their career progression and turn their big ideas into software, particularly with professional devs who are layering on low-code and AI developer skills that add exponentially to their value."

"The OutSystems community has played a great role in us building up our own practice. We started with a nimble and small team, and we very rapidly scaled up to 100+ people the only reason we could do that is because of the community," said Anand Ramdeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Ranosys Technologies. "With the community, people saw what we were doing with low-code, got excited, and jumped ship from the .NET, Java and Python worlds to OutSystems. That helped us tremendously in building out our own practice."

Build for the Future Hackathon unites developers for a cause

Leading up to the event, as part of OutSystems' 2023 Build for the Future Hackathon, members of the OutSystems community came together to develop apps for nonprofit organizations. In a matter of days, teams created apps to support 22 nonprofits worldwide. All submissions were full-production, cloud-native apps with delightful user experiences, AI components, and more.

Winning teams received licenses to continue their great work for the nonprofits and secured donations for their organizations. Winning apps include:

1st Place: Team Quirky Hackers from OutSystems partner NovioQ built an app for Justdiggit supporting farmers in Tanzania with issues related to land degradation and climate change in African agriculture.

Team Quirky Hackers from OutSystems partner NovioQ built an app for Justdiggit supporting farmers in Tanzania with issues related to land degradation and climate change in African agriculture. 2nd place: Team Sourceful Pocket Knives from OutSystems partner Sourceful ICT created the "KindConnect" app to make it easier for individuals to contribute to good causes, volunteer their time and skills, and make charitable donations.

Team Sourceful Pocket Knives from OutSystems partner Sourceful ICT created the "KindConnect" app to make it easier for individuals to contribute to good causes, volunteer their time and skills, and make charitable donations. 3rd place: Team Xebia Maximus from OutSystems partner Xebia created an app for the nonprofit dOt to facilitate the donation of clothes and essential items to those in need. dOt ensures that NGOs can continue to give, despite geographical limitations.

Join the OutSystems Community

Developers can expand their skills in high-performance low-code through a number of OutSystems Developer Schools, with a new series of online schools starting in September and October. Developers can celebrate the power of the low-code community at the upcoming ONE Conference in Bengaluru on October 14. IT leaders can also join their peers and evaluate the platform and projects at upcoming NextStep Exec events in Singapore on October 10, Tokyo on October 12, and Lisbon on October 17.

To learn more about becoming an OutSystems developer, search hundreds of available jobs, or register for an upcoming Developer School for professional developers, visit the OutSystems Community page.

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company's network spans nearly 700,000 community members, 400+ partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. OutSystems is "The #1 Low-Code Platform®" and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914572443/en/

Contacts:

Angela Maglione, OutSystems

pr@outsystems.com