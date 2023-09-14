Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 14

14 September 2023

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs"):

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Conditional Awards

As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's LTIP, on 14 September 2023 the following PDMR acquired Shares for nil consideration:

Director / PDMR Date of Award Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Price at which Shares sold Net number of Shares acquired Katrina Roche 01.09.2020 7,964 9,365 4,418 £7.54 4,947

*Includes dividend equivalents added as shares since the date of grant.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")

On 13 September 2023 the PDMRs listed below acquired a further interest in the Company's Shares as a result of their participation in the Company's DRIP through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £7.80.

Name of PDMR Number of Shares acquired Kerry Porritt 284 Peter Wyton 30

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of nearly £3bn.

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Katrina Roche 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR(Provide job title) PCA(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Chief Information Officer N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN102.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrumentIdentification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 9,365 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 9,365 e) Date of the transaction Date: 14.09.2023Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

