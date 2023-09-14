Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sony's Ci Media Cloud Enhances Service Offering with NAGRA, Securing Content Throughout Review and Collaboration Workflows



14.09.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



Integration of NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking provides enhanced protection of digital

media workflows in production and post-production, all in the cloud.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 14, 2023 - NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking is integrated into Sony's Ci Media Cloud , an industry-leading media management and collaboration platform, to enhance the security of pre-release content during review and collaboration in production and post-production workflows. "Our integration with the NAGRA NexGuard solution allows customers to seamlessly expand their usage of Ci into their most sensitive workflows which demand a heightened level of security," said David Rosen, Vice President of Cloud Applications and Services, Sony Electronics. Serving creative professionals and organizations around the globe, Ci is a cloud-based solution that allows users to capture, backup, review, transform and run streamlined media workflows without moving or copying content. With functionalities that save users time and money, the new integration with NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking provides enhanced security and collaboration, while simple web and mobile apps enable additional power and accessibility. NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking uniquely watermarks content delivered using Ci's MediaBox share-link tool. Unlike visual watermarking also available in Ci, forensically watermarked files can be played back without any visual obstruction. Natively integrated with Ci, NexGuard Watermarking safeguards shots, clips, and files from leaks before, during, and after production. NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking is an optional add-on security feature available to Company Network plans and above. "NAGRA is excited to help studios and original content owners prevent the negative consequences of leaks that can occur throughout movie production and post-production and in review and collaboration workflows," said Ken Gerstein, VP of Sales, NAGRA Anti-Piracy & NexGuard. "We're proud that our over 20 years of experience provide value and the best content protection available to respected market leaders like Sony's Ci." NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking is part of a comprehensive line-up of solutions to guard against service and content piracy for those involved in producing and distributing valuable video content.

For more information about NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking, visit: https://dtv.nagra.com/nexguard-forensic-watermarking For more information about Sony's Ci, visit: https://www.cimediacloud.com/

Visit NAGRA at IBC , September 15-18 2023, in Hall 1, on Stand C81 to learn more! Book a meeting here .

About Ci Media Cloud Ci Media Cloud is a cloud-based solution from Sony where users can capture, backup, review, transform and run streamlined media workflows without moving or copying files. It is the only media platform that offers remote file gathering, real-time collaboration, automated transcoding, high-speed file transfer, QC, logging, and archive functionality in a single SaaS subscription. Ci launched in 2013 and is now used by more than 250,000 media professionals each month around the world. About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on X (Twitter ) and LinkedIn . Media contact: Christina Anderson

Senior Director, Communications

Kudelski Group

+41 792 322 964

+41 217 320 626

christina.anderson@nagra.com



End of Media Release

