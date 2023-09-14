PayTV operators and brodcasters gain added efficiencies and confidence with integration of Scalstrm and Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it teamed up with Scalstrm, a leading Stockholm-based provider of next generation media processing and streaming solutions, to seamlessly offer high-quality, consistently protected live video content.

Through the collaboration, joint customers benefit through the integration of Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM with Scalstrm's Origin and CDN platforms and services. With an eye on efficiency as well as scalability, both companies bring added value to operators and others by ensuring that Streamkeeper's Content Protection Interface eXchange (CPIX) document signing and encryption effortlessly provide the latest possible protections alongside Scalstrm's streaming solutions.

The highly-tested integrated solutions are set to be highlighted during IBC 2023 taking place September 15-18 in Amsterdam. Visit Verimatrix booth 1.D81 and Scalstrm booth 5.H54.

"Great synergy flourishes between Verimatrix and Scalstrm, as both companies come together as innovators in maximizing optimization and protection for operators," said Sofia Regojo, Chief Revenue Officer at Verimatrix. "We are pleased to jointly spotlight this new integration at this year's IBC."

"Our collaboration with Verimatrix exemplifies the power of partnership and the shared vision for excellence we have," said Erik Svennemar, Sales Director at Scalstrm. "By seamlessly integrating Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM with Scalstrm's Origin and CDN platforms, we are not only enhancing the efficiency and scalability of our services, but also ensuring top-notch content protection. It's a game-changer for operators and a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge streaming solutions."

About Scalstrm

Scalstrm is an industry-leading provider of cutting-edge live streaming solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the world of video delivery. Our mission is to empower PayTV operators and broadcasters highly flexible innovative technologies, that enhance efficiency, scalability, and offer unmatched user experience. With a relentless commitment to performance and sustainability, Scalstrm enables organizations to deliver high-quality live video content to global audiences across multiple platforms.

Visit www.scalstrm.com

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

