ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA) (Paris:ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB"), today announced the initiation of coverage of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap with a study entitled "Prêt pour une nouvelle phase de croissance" (only available in French), giving a buy recommendation with a target price of €20.00 per share.

The Icape Holding stock is also covered by the brokerage firms:

Gilbert Dupont;

Kepler Cheuvreux.

About ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 35 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2022, ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of nearly €220 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

