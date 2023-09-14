Regulatory News:
ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA) (Paris:ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB"), today announced the initiation of coverage of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap with a study entitled "Prêt pour une nouvelle phase de croissance" (only available in French), giving a buy recommendation with a target price of €20.00 per share.
The Icape Holding stock is also covered by the brokerage firms:
- Gilbert Dupont;
- Kepler Cheuvreux.
About ICAPE Group
Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 35 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2022, ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of nearly €220 million.
For more information: icape-group.com
Contacts:
ICAPE Group
CFO
Arnaud Le Coguic
Tel: +33 1 58 18 39 10
investor@icape.fr
Investor Relations
NewCap
Nicolas Fossiez
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98
icape@newcap.eu
Media relations
NewCap
Arthur Rouillé
Antoine Pacquier
Tel: +33 01 44 71 94 94
icape@newcap.eu