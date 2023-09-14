Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the provisions of article L. 233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or "AMF") charter ADOCIA SA, a French société anonyme (corporation), 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC) (Paris:ADOC) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatment of diabetes, obesity and metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of approved proteins, releases its total number of outstanding shares as well as its voting rights as of August 31st, 2023.

Month Date Total number of

outstanding shares Total number of

theoretical voting rights (1) Total number of

exercisable voting

rights (2) August 08/31/2023 12,724,106 15,497,391 15,493,641

*including 336,914 new shares resulting from the conversion of 1,482,422 convertible bonds into shares (OC1124) and including 899,790 new shares resulting from the conversion of 437,526 convertible bonds into shares (OC0725) issued by the Company on December 1, 2022 and July 25, 2023. The main characteristics are described in the press releases issued on the issue dates.

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or" net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights, in this case, shares held by the Company in the context of a liquidity agreement.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity. The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on three proprietary technology platforms:

1) The BioChaperone® technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral®, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell® Islets, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation with a first application in pancreatic cells transplantation for patients with "brittle" diabetes.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families.

Based in Lyon, the company has 105 employees. Adocia is listed on the EuronextTM Paris market (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those which are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 26, 2023 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com), in particular uncertainties that are linked to research and development, future clinical data, analyses, and the evolution of the economic context, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia as of this day. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause that actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

