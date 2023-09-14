Anzeige
Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S' shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:

Name:Thoraso Holding ApS
Reason:Closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard
Issuer:FirstFarms A/S
LEI code:2138007DFVFLUCCSX925
Type:Shares
ISIN code:DK0060056166
Transaction:Purchase
Trading date:13 September 2023
Market:Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Number:2,400
Market value in DKK:179,818.80

Reference is also made to the attached form.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.


