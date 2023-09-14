Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S' shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:

Name: Thoraso Holding ApS Reason: Closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard Issuer: FirstFarms A/S LEI code: 2138007DFVFLUCCSX925 Type: Shares ISIN code: DK0060056166 Transaction: Purchase Trading date: 13 September 2023 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Number: 2,400 Market value in DKK: 179,818.80

Reference is also made to the attached form.

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.