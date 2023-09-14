Digital Biomarker Market Size to Grow USD 22360 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 82.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Biomarker Market is Segmented by Type (Passive Digital Biomarker, Active Digital Biomarker), by Application (Clinical Disease, Daily Health): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The global Digital Biomarker market was valued at USD 604.6 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 22360 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 82.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-6Y6173/Global_Digital_Biomarker_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Digital Biomarker Market:

The Digital Biomarker Market is anticipated to expand as a result of the quick uptake of connected digital devices and mobile health applications, rising smartphone usage, the introduction of new wearables, and expanding therapeutic area applications. With the help of various sensors, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, digital biomarkers are used to track anatomical, psychological, and behavioral changes in the human body. The data is then made accessible to the wearer and other interested users.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-6Y6173/global-digital-biomarker

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DIGITAL BIOMARKER MARKET:

Digital biomarkers may now be produced thanks to quick developments in wearable technology, sensors, smartphone apps, and data analytics tools. These developments have made it possible to gather and analyze a variety of health-related data points. These biomarkers offer ongoing health information about an individual and are useful for identifying, treating, and preventing diseases. The Digital Biomarker Market has been driven by the development of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring technologies. By enabling remote patient health monitoring, these technologies help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care while spending less money. Digital biomarkers are essential for giving clinicians timely and reliable health information. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Digital Biomarker Market.

The demand for digital biomarkers is increasing as medicine moves towards personalized care. These biomarkers give medical professionals the ability to customize therapies and interventions for specific patients in light of their individual physiological and genetic traits, resulting in more efficient and focused treatments. There is a greater need for ongoing monitoring and care due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory problems. The quality of care for patients with chronic diseases is improved by the use of digital biomarkers, which provide a way to monitor disease progression, therapy effectiveness, and patient compliance.

Digital biomarkers are being used by the pharmaceutical industry to speed up the processes involved in drug development and clinical trials. These biomarkers offer objective, quantitative measurements of medication reactions, allowing for quicker, more precise evaluations of drug safety and efficacy and eventually shortening the time required for drug development. The enormous amounts of health data produced by digital biomarkers may now be mined for useful insights thanks to the integration of big data analytics and machine learning into the healthcare industry. These discoveries may result in better clinical judgment, predictive models, and patient outcomes. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Digital Biomarker Market.

Buy Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-6Y6173/global-digital-biomarker/1

DIGITAL BIOMARKER MARKET SHARE:

The top 2 businesses in the global market for digital biomarkers are Philips and Novartis, who together own more than 15% of the market. In terms of geography,

North America comes in second with around 35% of the worldwide market share, followed by Europe with about 45%.

Passive digital biomarkers have a significant market share of roughly 65% in terms of kind. About 80% of the application market is made up of the clinical disease segment.

Buy Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-6Y6173/global-digital-biomarker/6

Key Players:

Philips

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

GE Healthcare

Novartis

Apple

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer

Merck

Abbott Laboratories

Asahi Kasei

Biogen

Koneksa Health

Roche

Huma Therapeutics

Buy Company Profiles: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-6Y6173/global-digital-biomarker/11

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-6Y6173&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Biomarker Test Market

- Speech Biomarkers Market

- Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market

- Veterinary Biomarker Test Product Market

- Fitness Tracker market size is estimated to be worth USD 34540 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 134320 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.4% during the review period.

- PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Platform market was valued at USD 2088 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 14380 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Commercializing Biomarkers in Therapeutic and Diagnostic Applications market was valued at USD 22500 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 29810 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Breast Cancer Biomarkers Market

- Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market

- Genomics Biomarkers Market

- Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market

- Biomarker Technology Market

- Neurological Biomarkers market was valued at USD 6937 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 15480 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- PD-L1 Biomarker Testing market was valued at USD 2088 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 14870 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Testing Product Market

- Cardiac Marker Testing Kits Market

- Tumor Biomarker Test Market

- Cancer Biomarkers market is valued at USD 11710 million in 2020 is expected to reach USD 18790 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.

- Genomics Personalized Health market size is projected to reach USD 16780 Million by 2028, from USD 9232.4 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2028.

- The global metabolomics market size was valued at USD 2,032 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 6,663 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

- Rare Disease Diagnostics market was valued at USD 22460 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 36260 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Click here to see related reports on Digital Biomarker Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/930

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/931

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/932

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-biomarker-market-size-to-grow-usd-22360-million-by-2029-at-a-cagr-of-82-5--valuates-reports-301928206.html