Wallis Bank Announces Upcoming Opening of a Second Location in the Metro Atlanta Region

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Wallis Bank is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its second full-service branch in Georgia, further solidifying its commitment to providing unparalleled banking services to the local community. The new branch will be located at 1970 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA 30043, and will be equipped with private offices, conference rooms, a convenient drive-thru, an ATM, and safety deposit boxes. With an expected opening in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank's team looks forward to welcoming new customers and continuing to assist current customers in achieving their financial goals.

First introduced to the Atlanta market in 2019, Wallis Bank's decision to expand into Georgia was driven by the growing demand for reliable and customer-friendly banking options. "We are thrilled to open our second branch in the Atlanta, Georgia area," said Shahzad Chaudary, Wallis Bank's Atlanta Regional President. "This expansion reflects our dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of the community and fostering strong relationships with our valued customers. I look forward to pushing our team to help Wallis Bank continue to grow and prosper in our community."

Wallis Bank has undergone much growth since its inception in 1906 and has collected many accolades along the way. The Bank is ranked in the top 50 SBA Lenders nationally and ranked number five in the ICBA's Best of the Best top-performing community banks of 2023 with over $1 billion in assets.

About Wallis Bank:

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas. Over the years, the company underwent expansion with the addition of new branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Phoenix. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services with an enhanced customer experience. Wallis Bank has consistently been named the #1 SBA Lender in the Houston District. Learn more at www.wallisbank.com.

