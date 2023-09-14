OTTO Quotes, LLC: Forbes Advisor and OTTO Quotes Partner to Make Insurance Shopping Easier

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Forbes Advisor has collaborated with OTTO Quotes' insurance marketplace technology to elevate the home and auto insurance experience for digital users. This partnership aims to provide Forbes Advisor's extensive audience with a more enhanced and smooth journey while they navigate through various options for auto and home insurance.

Declan Basile, Senior Manager of Native Advertising at Forbes Advisor, shares his perspective: "We are extremely excited to partner with OTTO for our insurance offerings. We trust OTTO to provide an unparalleled user-friendly experience. This strategic partnership has been long in the making, and the future looks promising."

Chief Operating Officer of OTTO Quotes, Brett Moses, states: "This partnership is a testament to the capabilities of OTTO's technology and our commitment to transforming the insurance selection process. Our collaboration with Forbes Advisor allows us to significantly extend our reach and cater to the diverse needs of a broader audience."

Providing insight into the driving force behind the collaboration, Kate Hagan, Vice President of Operations at OTTO Quotes, explains: "We have seen firsthand the challenges many encounter while navigating the complex realm of insurance. Through our partnership with Forbes Advisor, we are giving our loyal users the opportunity to merge technology with trust, and that's a game-changer."

As Forbes Advisor and OTTO Quotes come together, readers can anticipate a paradigm shift in how they engage with and make insurance decisions. This collaboration will provide clarity, ease, and innovation to the insurance selection process. William B, a loyal part of OTTO's 11-million-large community, stated, "Every time I had to deal with an insurance company it was a bid fight. I called OTTO and saved myself almost $2000." In a bold departure from being part of the 70% of Americans overpaying for insurance due to mere convenience, William shattered the norm by seeking out more economical alternatives by using OTTO's technology.

As OTTO joins forces with Forbes Advisor, ushering in a new era of awareness and dependable solutions, countless individuals will join this community, unified in their shared sentiment: that they wish they had become part of it sooner.

