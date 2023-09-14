Renzo Del Castillo's 'Still' Released in Time for Hispanic Heritage Month by Indie Earth Publishing

An Immigrant Experience Through Poetry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Released a month before Hispanic Heritage Month, Renzo Del Castillo's "Still" is a collection of poems that reflects an all-too relatable tale for all immigrants.

Still Cover Image

After migrating to Florida from Peru as a child, Del Castillo built a life in a new country with a foundation forged in his native land, caught in the space between cultures. This led him to write "Still" [Indie Earth Publishing, $24.99], an exploration of the immigrant experience through reflections of memory and transition, an adaptation to new cultures and geographies through the ethnographic lens of Miami. His story, told in verse, is that of many immigrants.

"Still" is a collection of poems that focuses on the immigrant experience: a family's journey from Lima, Peru to Miami, Florida as political refugees and asylum seekers and the impact that had on the life of a boy as he grew into a man.

"We left Peru when I was five because my family had received death threats from a terrorist organization. We went from being comfortable to starting from zero. I knew I would have to adapt to make a life worth living," says Del Castillo.

As we enter National Hispanic Heritage Month, Still provides a read that is as timely as it is pertinent. With poems in three languages, the book looks to bridge the divide between cultures, highlighting Hispanics' shared experience in his poetry. When the reader finds something to relate to in these pages, a dialogue starts and shows people aren't that different underneath it all.

That heritage of terror and exile that sometimes underlies these poems gives them a sense of history within the lyric confusions of a single life. There is an intimate tone, used to remind the reader that imagination triumphs over, or sometimes through, adversity. "Still" was released July 30, 2023, and is available wherever books are sold (ISBN: 979-8988037996).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Renzo Del Castillo holds a B.A. in English from University of Florida, specializing in Victorian Literature, and an M.A. in Mass Communications, specializing in Intercultural Communications. Del Castillo has been published in Literary Yard, the Acentos Review, the Scarlet Leaf Review, and the Ekphrastic Review. He lives in Miami, where his family also resides.

