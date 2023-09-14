Asure Software: Asure Announces September 2023 Conference Schedule and Summarizes Key Partnerships So Far In 2023

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 /Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) ("Asure" or "the Company"), a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions and services, announces plans to attend three financial conferences in September 2023. The company says it plans to attend the Lake Street 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, the Barrington Virtual Fall Investment Conference, and the Northland Virtual Institutional Investor Conference.

For the date, format, and location of the conferences, please see below:

Lake Street 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Format: In-Person 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Barrington Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Format: Virtual 1x1 Meetings

Northland Virtual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Format: Virtual Small Group and 1x1 Meetings

In addition, Asure would like to summarize the key partnerships that have been established throughout 2023, as previously announced:

Vestwell: In August 2023, the company announced a partnership with Vestwell to launch the Asure 401(k) plan to provide its SMB clients with a comprehensive, efficient, and cost-effective tool for managing their employees' retirement savings.

Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure Software stated, "Our alliance with Vestwell perfectly aligns with our dedication to delivering solutions that work as hard as our clients. The Asure 401(k) plan will not only enable our clients to secure their future but also assist in attracting and retaining the best talent, a critical factor for growth. Furthermore, we are excited to be able to help businesses navigate state-mandated retirement plans, as well as the tax credit opportunities afforded by the Secure Act 2.0."

Amazon Web Services Application Modernization Lab: In July 2023, Asure was selected to join Amazon Web Services' Application Modernization Lab to collaborate on a modernization strategy for its HCM SaaS offerings. Through leveraging AWS' Application Modernization Lab tech advancements in areas like cloud optimization and artificial intelligence, Asure sees key abilities to continue ongoing platform development.

??"As a result of their deep technical expertise and laser focus on innovation, our stellar team of engineers was hand-selected by AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering, and we're excited about the opportunities this strategic collaboration creates for us to better serve our customers," said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO for Asure. "Our mission at Asure is to provide HCM software and services that help our customers grow, and our unique partnership with AWS through their Application Modernization Lab aligns perfectly with this goal, creating a path to deliver the most advanced and secure cloud platform resources in the world to help them accelerate their business operations."

Harbor Compliance: Back in March 2023, Asure announced a strategic partnership with Harbor Compliance , a tech company focused on enabling nonprofits and businesses to maintain compliance requirements throughout the United States. The partnership is focused on developing methods to help SMBs streamline their payroll tax registration & compliance, particularly with remote work and out-of-state hiring practices.

"Out-of-state hiring poses specific challenges for businesses needing to set up tax registrations and process payroll efficiently," stated James Gilmer, Strategic Partnership Manager of Harbor Compliance. "Growing companies need a solution that keeps pace."

ZayZoon: The company announced a partnership with ZayZoon back in February 2023 to provide its SMB clients with on-demand earned wage access and financial wellness solutions for its employees. These additional perks provide SMBs with another tool to help increase their competitiveness within the employee recruiting and retention process.

"Financial pressures can impact employees across all industries and job types. By partnering with ZayZoon we can help ease that burden by offering small business employees the option to access the funds they've earned faster when they need them most," said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. "Earned wage access is fast becoming a necessity in the war for talent and we're pleased to join forces with ZayZoon to deliver this competitive advantage to Main Street."

Intuit TurboTax: Asure announced a major partnership with Intuit's TurboTax in early February 2023 to provide clients with the ability to offer a tax filing tool integration to their employees to streamline the tax process while also eliminating errors and accelerating tax refunds. Asure's small business payroll customers gained access to a direct integration with TurboTax to directly import their W-2 information for electronic tax filing. The integration provides SMBs with another tool to provide value-added benefits to their employees to help boost recruiting and retention.

"Our goal is to simplify HR and payroll processes for small businesses, which includes identifying ways to help our clients attract new employees now that the war for talent has hit Main Street," said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. "We are thrilled to partner with Intuit and offer employees of our clients a seamless and efficient solution for tax filing."

H&R Block; Just before the TurboTax announcement, Asure struck a similar integration partnership with H&R Block in mid-January 2023. Similarly, Asure's small business payroll clients were given the ability to offer their employees a direct integration into the H&R Block platform to eliminate the need for manual tax info entry and, in turn, help to eliminate errors and save time.

"We are excited to partner with H&R Block to provide employees of our customers with a seamless and efficient way to prepare their taxes," said Pat Goepel, Chairman, and CEO of Asure.

For more information about the company's services, latest news, and ongoing initiatives, visit https://www.asuresoftware.com and https://spotlightgrowth.com/understanding-ebitda-and-adjusted-ebitda-a-view-into-asures-nasdaq-asur-recent-financial-performance/

About Asure Software

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com .

About Spotlight Growth

SpotlightGrowth.com is a digital hub for micro-caps, small-caps, venture capital, private equity, crowdfunding, cryptocurrency, and other emerging growth investors. SpotlightGrowth.com serves as our media subsidiary and provides insights on small-cap companies. Follow us on social media: Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Reddit; and YouTube.

