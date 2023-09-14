DJ 2CRSi SA: Exaion and 2CRSi strengthen their collaboration to reduce the carbon impact of digital technology

Press release

Exaion and 2CRSi strengthen their collaboration to reduce the carbon impact of digital technology

Strasbourg (France), Neuilly-sur-Seine (France) 14 September 2023

As the number of data centers is increasing in line with the growth in digital uses, Exaion and 2CRSi reinforce their collaboration to limit the environmental impact of this type of equipment and deploy high-performance and low-carbon servers[1]. In France, the flagship initiative of this collaboration is the implementation of an "immersive tank" solution, an innovative system that immerses servers in large modular tanks filled with a non-conductive, biodegradable liquid[2], reducing electricity and water consumption compared to tradition cooling methods. This system, along with new immersion technologies, is currently integrated into Exaion's infrastructures, specifically in the EDF Group's data centers located in Normandy, France. They are undergoing in-depth testing and analysis by the 2CRSi team, with the aim of adapting these technologies to existing servers and assessing the potential benefits, in terms of both performance and energy consumption, compared to current installations. If these tests and analyses meet the rigorous quality criteria set by all the parties involved, it may be possible to extend the deployment of these technologies to other Exaion installations. "Exaion is already considering various use cases for this solution:" . the provision for the EDF Group, in the form of a private cloud, of product and service samples via the immersion tank to test future technologies such as next-generation CPUs (central processing units) and motherboards. . the establishment of a technology innovation laboratory in partnership with various hardware manufacturers to provide early access to the latest generations of processors, GPUs (graphics processing units), and more. In Canada, 2CRSi officially joins Exaion's "Energy Transition Hub" with the deployment of an efficient computing cluster in the Quantum Innovation Zone in Sherbrooke, specifically within the new Bellevue Data Center in the Humano District, designed and operated by Exaion. This high-performance computing infrastructure will consist of immersion tanks with GPU servers sourced from the circular economy. The primary objective of this technological partnership, between the Canadian subsidiaries of the two French groups, will be the development of hybrid solutions in HPC/Quantum and 3D Cloud (digital twins, Artificial Intelligence, etc.). Emphasis will be placed on reusing waste heat, tracking the carbon footprint of digital uses, and, for energy companies, the development of use cases and ready-to-use quantum algorithms to facilitate the energy transition. 2CRSi brings all its technological expertise in low-carbon infrastructure, while Exaion contributes its expertise in Cloud services, cybersecurity, and the development of hybrid/Quantum software solutions. « The strengthening of our collaboration with 2CRSi will allow us to further reduce the carbon footprint of our infrastructure, which is already among the lowest in the market, and to offer our clients solutions tailored to their needs and challenges. We are committed to accelerating the transition of data centers toward a more sustainable model. The 10 years of expertise that 2CRSi brings in cooling and immersion, combined with Exaion's expertise in web infrastructure management, will enable us to take a decisive step forward in this regard. », says Fatih BALYELI, CEO and co-founder of Exaion. « The realization of this collaboration contract with Exaion highlights the recognition of the unique characteristics of 2CRSi's products and solutions: our expertise in high-performance servers and our environmentally friendly cooling system expertise are particularly emphasized. Furthermore, we are extremely proud to deploy our solutions in partnership with a leading player like Exaion in EDF's data centers. », states Alain Wilmouth, CEO and co-founder of 2CRSi. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg in 2005, the 2CRSi Group designs, manufactures, and markets customized high-performance and eco-friendly computer servers. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: www.2crsi.com About Exaion Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, was co-founded in 2020 by Fatih Balyeli and Laurent Bernou-Mazars, who became respectively its CEO and CTO. Aligned with the Group's purpose, Exaion supports industries in their digital transformation towards Web3 with a responsible and sustainable approach: upgrading old supercomputers, using largely decarbonized electricity, and recovering waste heat. Its mission revolves around data: accelerating its processing, ensuring its security, and facilitating access and control for users. Its experts develop efficient, innovative, and sovereign solutions and services. [1] 2CRSi servers immersed in 2CRSi infrastructures use up to 30% less energy, and generate 40% additional savings at Data Center level (PUE =1.03 instead of 1.57). [2] Certified by independent tests carried out in accordance with test n°301F of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

