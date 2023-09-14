Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
14.09.2023 | 18:22
2CRSi SA: Exaion and 2CRSi strengthen their collaboration to reduce the carbon impact of digital technology

DJ 2CRSi SA: Exaion and 2CRSi strengthen their collaboration to reduce the carbon impact of digital technology 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Exaion and 2CRSi strengthen their collaboration to reduce the carbon impact of digital technology 
14-Sep-2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Exaion and 2CRSi strengthen their collaboration 
to reduce the carbon impact of digital technology 
Strasbourg (France), Neuilly-sur-Seine (France) 14 September 2023 
As the number of data centers is increasing in line with the growth in digital uses, Exaion and 2CRSi reinforce their 
collaboration to limit the environmental impact of this type of equipment and deploy high-performance and low-carbon 
servers[1]. 
In France, the flagship initiative of this collaboration is the implementation of an "immersive tank" solution, an 
innovative system that immerses servers in large modular tanks filled with a non-conductive, biodegradable liquid[2], 
reducing electricity and water consumption compared to tradition cooling methods. 
This system, along with new immersion technologies, is currently integrated into Exaion's infrastructures, specifically 
in the EDF Group's data centers located in Normandy, France. They are undergoing in-depth testing and analysis by the 
2CRSi team, with the aim of adapting these technologies to existing servers and assessing the potential benefits, in 
terms of both performance and energy consumption, compared to current installations. If these tests and analyses meet 
the rigorous quality criteria set by all the parties involved, it may be possible to extend the deployment of these 
technologies to other Exaion installations. 
"Exaion is already considering various use cases for this solution:" 
 . the provision for the EDF Group, in the form of a private cloud, of product and service samples via the 
  immersion tank to test future technologies such as next-generation CPUs (central processing units) and 
  motherboards. 
 . the establishment of a technology innovation laboratory in partnership with various hardware 
  manufacturers to provide early access to the latest generations of processors, GPUs (graphics processing units), 
  and more. 
In Canada, 2CRSi officially joins Exaion's "Energy Transition Hub" with the deployment of an efficient computing 
cluster in the Quantum Innovation Zone in Sherbrooke, specifically within the new Bellevue Data Center in the Humano 
District, designed and operated by Exaion. This high-performance computing infrastructure will consist of immersion 
tanks with GPU servers sourced from the circular economy. 
The primary objective of this technological partnership, between the Canadian subsidiaries of the two French groups, 
will be the development of hybrid solutions in HPC/Quantum and 3D Cloud (digital twins, Artificial Intelligence, etc.). 
Emphasis will be placed on reusing waste heat, tracking the carbon footprint of digital uses, and, for energy 
companies, the development of use cases and ready-to-use quantum algorithms to facilitate the energy transition. 
2CRSi brings all its technological expertise in low-carbon infrastructure, while Exaion contributes its expertise in 
Cloud services, cybersecurity, and the development of hybrid/Quantum software solutions. 
 « The strengthening of our collaboration with 2CRSi will allow us to further reduce the carbon footprint of our 
infrastructure, which is already among the lowest in the market, and to offer our clients solutions tailored to their 
needs and challenges. We are committed to accelerating the transition of data centers toward a more sustainable model. 
The 10 years of expertise that 2CRSi brings in cooling and immersion, combined with Exaion's expertise in web 
infrastructure management, will enable us to take a decisive step forward in this regard. », says Fatih BALYELI, CEO 
and co-founder of Exaion. 
« The realization of this collaboration contract with Exaion highlights the recognition of the unique characteristics 
of 2CRSi's products and solutions: our expertise in high-performance servers and our environmentally friendly cooling 
system expertise are particularly emphasized. Furthermore, we are extremely proud to deploy our solutions in 
partnership with a leading player like Exaion in EDF's data centers. », states Alain Wilmouth, CEO and co-founder of 
2CRSi. 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg in 2005, the 2CRSi Group designs, manufactures, and markets customized high-performance and 
eco-friendly computer servers. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN 
Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
For further information: www.2crsi.com 
About Exaion 
Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, was co-founded in 2020 by Fatih Balyeli and Laurent Bernou-Mazars, who became 
respectively its CEO and CTO. Aligned with the Group's purpose, Exaion supports industries in their digital 
transformation towards Web3 with a responsible and sustainable approach: upgrading old supercomputers, using largely 
decarbonized electricity, and recovering waste heat. Its mission revolves around data: accelerating its processing, 
ensuring its security, and facilitating access and control for users. Its experts develop efficient, innovative, and 
sovereign solutions and services. Exaion Inc., its subsidiary based in Montreal, Canada, serves the needs of North 
American stakeholders. 
For further information: exaion.edf.fr 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi         Actifin         Actifin 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Lucie Morlot      Michael Scholze 
Communication Manager Financial Communication Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com  lucie.morlot@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
03 68 41 10 70    01 80 18 26 33     01 56 88 11 14 Contact Exaion 
EDF Press Service 
service-de-presse@edf.fr 
01 40 42 46 37

---------------------------------------

[1] 2CRSi servers immersed in 2CRSi infrastructures use up to 30% less energy, and generate 40% additional savings at Data Center level (PUE =1.03 instead of 1.57). [2] Certified by independent tests carried out in accordance with test n°301F of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Exaion and 2CRSi strengthen their collaboration to reduce the carbon impact of digital technology 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1726709 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1726709 14-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726709&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2023 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
