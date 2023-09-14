Huntington Learning Center: Need for Publicly Funded Learning Programs Remains as American Rescue Plan Dollars Diminish

Huntington Learning Center Offers Key Insights as an Advocate for the Continuation of Federally Funded Learning Programs Nationwide

ORADELL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, seeks to deepen its commitment to giving every student the best education possible as the organization expands its Private-Public Partnerships nationwide. Amid discussions of discontinuing American Rescue Plan learning recovery programs, Huntington's partnerships with school districts throughout the US validate the ongoing need to provide supplemental learning.





Huntington Learning Center





In the summer of 2020, before the American Rescue Plan was passed and $190B of federal funding was committed to combating COVID-19 learning loss, Huntington was already providing supplemental learning programs for students impacted by school closures. Huntington's flagship summer programs aimed at combating COVID-19 learning issues resulted in an average grade level increase of 1.3 in reading and 2.1 in math for 30 students in just 48 hours of one-to-one instruction. The results established Huntington's programming as the leading provider of supplemental learning for K-12 students. This led to the success Huntington is seeing today with their public-private partnerships with school districts across the country.

The 2022 NAEP Nation's Report Card revealed "national average score declines in mathematics for fourth- and eighth-graders were the largest ever recorded in that subject."

Today, Huntington students are improving their Reading and Math scores by 33% and 35% with only 50 hours of instruction. At this level, Huntington's student results are shown to overcome COVID-19 learning loss as indicated in the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

The Huntington case study results below support the ongoing success of their federally-backed, supplemental learning programs in school districts across the country.

A publicly-funded partnership with the Skokie, IL, school district in 2021 offered one-to-one, in-person, and small group instruction to a group of 30 students, grades 4-8, for 48 hours of tutoring in reading and math. Average reading improvement: 1.3-grade level increase. Average math improvement: 2.1-grade level increase.

A publicly-funded partnership with the Bronx, NY, Charter School for Excellence in 2022 conducted 42-63 hours of in-person, small group instruction in reading and math for 15 students in grades K-8, Average reading improvement: 0.6-grade level increase. Average math improvement: 1.1 grade level increase.

In Indiana, Huntington has received a "Grade A" in service delivery and a "Grade A-" in customer satisfaction from families and educators. The Ohio Department of Education scored Huntington at a 12, the highest attainable score for providers working with students as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The results from these outreach programs confirm the effort and energy Huntington is putting behind their dedicated Public Private Partnerships division as part of their 46th year of operation is the right move for students, families, and franchisees alike. Students continue to benefit from Huntington's public-private partnerships in the following states, and the list is growing. Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Tennessee, Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Delaware.

"Huntington has always served areas of the education sector that are most in need, as evidenced by our leading efforts over 20 years ago during 'No Child Left Behind,' which continues today as we provide academic services under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President and Board Member of Huntington Learning Center.

"Pandemic school closures were unprecedented," she continued, "and Huntington made sure to lean on this experience and immediately pivot our programming. We've been through recessions, testing, and grading changes. Throughout our 46 years, we have helped over a million students and families overcome those obstacles.

"Now is not the time to pull back on supplemental programming for students. The recent national report card proved that. An equally important skills gap families are witnessing is the social and emotional impact of disrupted classroom time. Huntington conducted a nationwide parent survey that revealed those soft skills are of significant concern for parents immediately following the onset of the pandemic. We know one-to-one and small group instruction serves to benefit growth in these areas as well, building their confidence and motivation to succeed.

"Our dedicated Private Public Partnerships division has opened even more opportunities to provide K-12 instructional services to public, charter, and non-public schools inclusive of private, religious, and military schools. We teach students with deeply remedial needs and special education needs, as well as general education. When students need us, Huntington is here to help," Sharma concluded.

Huntington, which appointed Sharma as President in 2019 on the heels of her success spearheading the largest footprint expansion in company history, continues to focus on leading their legacy organization forward with innovative changes to their operations and a major digital transformation benefitting both families and franchise owners. The achievements have not gone unnoticed with Huntington earning awards from Entrepreneur, Franchise Business Review, FranServe, and the International Franchise Association in the past 12 months alone.

For more information on how Huntington is addressing unfinished learning nationwide and how your school can engage in their high dosage, publicly funded K-12 services, visit the Publicly Funded Partnerships site and contact publiclyfundedprograms@hlcmail.com

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com; for franchising opportunities, visit www.HuntingtonFranchise.com.

Contact Information:

Huntington Learning Center

hlc@mbpconsultants.com

SOURCE: Huntington Learning Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784152/need-for-publicly-funded-learning-programs-remains-as-american-rescue-plan-dollars-diminish