Behind the Scenes at HARMAN: 2023 Employee Photo Contest

What makes HARMAN, HARMAN? It's not just our cutting-edge technologies and ability to deliver powerful experiences that set us apart from the rest… what makes us truly unique are our people. Our people around the world bring their unique experiences, backgrounds, and ideas to work every day to collaborate, innovate and inform the connected products and solutions we create to make life easier, productive, and entertaining.

In celebration of our team members everywhere and their passion for all-things HARMAN, we challenged our global employees to participate in our "Shutterbug 2023" annual photo contest and share pictures from their daily lives and adventures this summer. Participants were encouraged to share photos in one of four different themes: "We are HARMAN," "Brands that Connect Us," "Sustainability," and "Just for Fun." Now that voting has closed - we're excited to announce the winners taking home the top three prizes in each category and share a peek behind the curtain of life at HARMAN…

We are HARMAN - A spotlight on what HARMAN culture looks like to team members:

First Place: Averil Norona, India

Second Place: Cinthia Aguero, Mexico

Third Place: Erez Assia, Israel

Brands that Connect Us - HARMAN products and services that keep us connected:

First Place: Beatriz Martinez, Mexico

Second Place: Guru Prasad HN, India

Third Place: Sabitri Kar, Belgium

Sustainability - How employees are embracing sustainable living:

First Place: Dhanesh Hari, India

Second Place: Usha RV, India

Third Place: Karsper Yuan, China

Just for Fun - Vacations, family pictures, new adventures, and activities outside of HARMAN:

First Place: Kamsala Manikanta Achari, India

Second Place: Gigi Guo, China

Third Place: Tom Der, USA

Thank you to all our team members who shared a look behind the scenes at HARMAN and participated in this year's photo contest! We've said before that our employees are our greatest asset at HARMAN, and we're committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed. To learn more about the opportunities that await you at HARMAN, visit: https://www.harman.com/career

