Local Hauppauge Vitamin and Supplement Brand, Earth's Splendor, Donates Almost 500,000 Doses of Dietary Supplements to Long Island Cares

Earth's Splendor, a leading provider of premium quality vitamins, helps support local Long Island community with their donation of two pallets of dietary supplements to Long Island Cares.

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Earth's Splendor, a leading provider of premium dietary supplements and quality vitamins located in Hauppauge, is proud to support the local Long Island community with their donation of two pallets of dietary supplements to their well-established neighbor and nonprofit around the corner, Long Island Cares.





The two pallets include 7,920 units of Earth's Splendor's Biotin with Keratin supplement that will be distributed within the local community. Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a versatile supplement that supports healthy and vibrant hair and skin. Biotin works with keratin, an essential fibrous protein that keeps tissues strong for everyday wellness.

Over 221,000 people on Long Island experience food insecurity. While Biotin is found naturally in a well-balanced diet, Biotin supplements exist to ensure essential micronutrient support. Earth's Splendor's donation empowers individuals in the local community to take control of their health through informed choices and reliable nutritional support. "Long Island Cares is truly an impactful organization. Their goals to improve food insecurity for families and sponsor programs to help families achieve self-sufficiency are inspiring," said Matt Wolf, CEO of Tapestry Brands Inc., the owner of the Earth's Splendor brand. "We're so grateful to be a part of their efforts to help the local Long Island community and make a real difference in the health and well-being of our neighbors."

About Earth's Splendor:

Earth's Splendor is a trusted name in the health and wellness industry, dedicated to providing high-quality products that promote overall well-being. Earth's Splendor's manufacturer, Contract Pharmacal Corp. (CPC) has over 52 years of industry experience. CPC develops, manufactures, and packages solid-dose drugs and dietary supplements. As one of the oldest and largest leaders in the vitamin and pharmaceutical industry, CPC employs more than 1,250 highly skilled professionals based in Hauppauge, NY, with facilities totaling almost a million square feet. With a commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, Earth's Splendor strives to deliver innovative solutions that support a healthy and vibrant lifestyle. Learn more at www.earthssplendor.com.

About Long Island Cares:

Founded in 1980 by Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and social activist Harry Chapin, Long Island Cares' mission is to both provide nutritious, culturally relevant food to 221,000 food-insecure Long Islanders (including 65,000 children) and attack the root causes of hunger. They annually distribute more than 10 million pounds of food to 325 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, senior living facilities, homeless camps and more. As Harry Chapin once said, "To know is to care, to care is to act, to act is to make a difference." Visit us at www.licares.org for more information.

