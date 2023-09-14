BlackStrap Industries: BlackStrap Launches New Product Collection and Website for Winter 23-24

BlackStrap 23-24 Winter Collection

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / BlackStrap®, a leading provider of face gear, apparel, and accessories for outdoor recreation enthusiasts, is pleased to present the 23-24 winter collection and new website. Now available through retail partners and online, this collection marks BlackStrap's 16th year of bringing innovative winter gear to market and also, the company's most comprehensive collection to date.

BlackStrap®, now in its fifth year of manufacturing base layer, offers a cohesive base layer collection for covering the full spectrum of light to heavy weight fabrics, and offers the most stylish colors and prints in the game. No stranger to face gear, BlackStrap® leads the industry with its versatile, patented Hood Balaclava which is now offered in more prints and colors than any other balaclava in the industry. The Hood Balaclava is complemented by a robust collection of fashionable face gear capable of battling any winter element mother nature decides to throw at you.

The new website introduces an elevated creative direction and dynamic brand experience, all inspired by the brand rally cry: We are 'Moments In Motion'. The 23-24 website has also been optimized to ensure a seamless shopping experience by providing visibility to every colorway available for every style via product detail pages. Additionally, the new technology story 'Tech AF', provides a deep dive into the technical attributes of every product BlackStrap® manufactures by covering three important F-Bombs: Fabric, Function, and Features.

BlackStrap® develops mountain lifestyle gear for every outdoor adventure. From the winter slopes to waterways and the trails in between, our mission is to build unrivaled gear that protects you from the elements and keeps you active and comfortable longer. We aim to bring innovative products to market with a mindful approach that focuses on quality and reliability within our responsible supply chain.

We are momentsinmotion.

