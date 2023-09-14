Concordium Enables a New Standard of Age Verification Amidst Growing Privacy Concerns

The Web3 ID platform provides a privacy-first method of age verification, offering users unmatched data control on a functional blockchain-based ID tool for individuals and businesses

ZURICH, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium , the Layer 1, science-backed blockchain creating a safer digital world, proudly unveils Web3 ID: a cutting-edge identification platform offering age-verification capacities designed to prioritize user privacy for both individuals and businesses. Concordium's age verification tooling works to protect minors online amidst growing global privacy concerns and explicit data-harvesting from technology organisations.



Web3 ID harnesses Concordium's Zero-Knowledge Proof technology to offer a novel approach to age verification - without ever compromising user data or privacy. By uploading a government-issued form of identification to their wallet, Web3 ID users can drastically reduce the amount of data they disclose during online identity verification, regaining control over any sensitive information.

Mikael Breinholst , Head of Product at Concordium, spoke to the widespread concern surrounding existing online age-verification tools, stating: "Current age verification tools online are a grave area of concern for many. Age-restricted sites have little to no barrier to entry, exposing underage consumers to a universe of adult themed content. Blockchain technology, and Web3 ID specifically, enable businesses to request proof of an individual's age, without storing their data or selling it to advertisers. With Web3 ID, users maintain autonomy and safety over their personal information while benefiting from blockchain technology's inherent security."

Concordium's built-in ID layer and Zero-Knowledge-Proof technology ensures a user's online identity is verified in a secure and decentralized manner, all while maintaining privacy. Only strictly relevant information is requested of users when transacting on the Web3 ID platform, while unrelated details are held on a decentralized wallet. Web3 ID users are also granted an increase in transactional security through Concordium's compliance-friendly technology. In result, individuals and businesses are empowered with complete control over their information, effectively countering the data ownership issues associated with centralized legacy systems.

Kåre Kjelstrøm , CTO & CPO at Concordium, commented: "Concordium's Web3 ID is intuitive and easy to build upon, offering seamless usability while being cost-effective, shrinking online identification processes. Further to preventing children from accessing age-restricted sites, Web3 ID is capable of sharing specific medical information without the recipient having access to the entirety of an individual's medical history, proving a user's driving credentials, or simply ensuring user data is genuine and not the result of bots. This model addresses many of the shortcomings surrounding ID safety caused by big tech's data monopoly."

The creation of a new standard of age verification promotes Concordium's mission of supporting a regulated future for new and existing organisations building on blockchain technology. This achievement follows recent partnerships such as AI service provider 2021.ai , and carbon offset management platform Aqualibre .

About Concordium

Concordium is a permissionless green layer 1, a science-backed blockchain that balances privacy with accountability through its ID layer and Zero-Knowledge-Proofs. Creating trust with ID is key to scaling businesses. Concordium provides a fast, secure, and high-scale blockchain platform that makes building use cases and using dApps easy. Concordium differs by having verified ID and instant finality with high throughput and low transaction fees pegged to FIAT. With leadership from Fortune 500 companies, Volvo, IKEA, Credit Suisse, Uber, and successful Fintech platforms, the team is scaling the chain to its extensive network of the world's biggest enterprises. For more information: concordium.com

