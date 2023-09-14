Anzeige
WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2023
Hexagon Composites ASA: Share buyback program completed

14 September 2023: With reference to the share buyback program announced 18 August 2023, Hexagon Composites ASA ("the Company") has from 7 to 14 September 2023 purchased 476,880 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 37.3105 per share. An overview of daily share purchases, as well as a detailed overview of all transactions made under the share buyback program is attached.

Date on which the buyback program was announced: 18 August 2023

The duration of the buyback program: 18 August 2023 until 31 October 2023

Size of the buyback program: Up to NOK 50 million

Following the transactions, the Company owns 1,379,853 of its own shares, which represents 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.

For additional information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is made public by Hexagon Composites pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • HEX Overview of transactions 7 to 14 September 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/af078bbe-d621-4cc9-a200-0b2a429bf261)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
