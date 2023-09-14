Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
WKN: 883121 | ISIN: US7475251036
14.09.23
21:15 Uhr
107,70 Euro
+2,70
+2,57 %
ACCESSWIRE
14.09.2023 | 20:38
Employee Growth and Development at Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Our workforce is our most valuable asset, and our continued success depends on our employees. We prioritize opportunities for employees' continuous learning with career development programs, tuition reimbursement and mentorship.

Our Accelerate program is designed to empower first-time managers and new leaders to develop skills and knowledge that accelerate their readiness to manage and lead. Accelerate is a global program that is customized regionally to ensure that local nuances are incorporated in the program design.

We believe mentorship accelerates career growth. We developed the Mentoring Matters program to support career development and engagement among our employees. The program matches mentors and mentees to create powerful mentoring experiences as part of our employees' career journey. Mentoring Matters includes an interactive eLearning course, relevant resources and practice forums to build mentor and mentee capabilities.

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784240/employee-growth-and-development-at-qualcomm

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
