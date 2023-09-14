Powered by People (PBP), the wholesale marketplace for sustainably-made goods, announced today that it is collaborating with Liberty, London's iconic department store, to supply a broad array of homewares to the retailer.

Driven by discovery, Liberty is recognized for its commitment to honour heritage craft, while supporting future social change. Powered by People will help fuel Liberty's efforts by supplying the retailer with product from some of the world's most gifted and conscious artisans. The launch collection, featuring global makers Itza Wood (Guatemala), Siafu Home (Kenya), Pais Textil (Peru), Fors Studio (Canada), LYChee (Türkiye), andJacob (Mexico) and FieldKit (Canada) is available now at Liberty's flagship store and online at LibertyLondon.com.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Powered by People, the wholesale marketplace for sustainable goods," says Sarah Coonan, Managing Director, Liberty Retail, "It's a relationship based on shared values-to bring authentic, sustainably made products to the UK."

The partnership between Powered by People and Liberty speaks to the growing consumer demand for authentic, differentiated and sustainably-made products, while simultaneously providing global makers with the access and agency they need to grow their businesses. ??In celebration of the launch, Liberty presents a dynamic panel discussion on Monday 18th September as part of London Design Festival with founders from Powered by People and two of PBP's artisan makers, Siafu Home from Kenya and Itza Wood from Guatemala. The discussion will focus on how technology can drive positive change, connect the global craft community to commerce and demonstrate tangible sustainability in its value chains.

"We are proud to work with Liberty, who is committed to bringing the most extraordinary, high quality and sustainable products from even the most remote parts of the world to their customer," says Alison Phillips, a Founder at Powered by People. "We are excited to support the launch during London Design Festival."

Powered by People supports sustainably-focused makers by seamlessly connecting them to global markets through its B2B tech platform, while also providing the digital tools and financing resources producers need to scale their businesses in a meaningful way. Its rapidly growing network of over 700 sustainable makers across more than 70 countries gives retailers like Liberty and trade partners access to some of the highest-quality, most socially and environmentally responsibly-made products on the planet.

Select images of the Powered by People for Liberty collection for media use can be found here.

About Powered by People: Powered by People was founded in 2021 by Ella Peinovich, Hedvig Alexander and Alison Phillips, passionate social entrepreneurs whose combined experience in technology, economic development, design and retail have made a positive impact on the lives of makers in communities all over the world. The company's technology platform seamlessly connects buyers in North America, UK and Europe with high quality maker brands and producers in more than 70 countries around the world. The Powered by People B2B wholesale marketplace makes environmentally sustainable, and social-impact buying easy by providing financing to makers and international communications, payments and logistics support for buyers. Ultimately, Powered by People is maker-led with a mission to take sustainable buying mainstream. When sustainable businesses thrive, they support not just themselves, but also their employees' families and communities. As they grow, we all flourish. www.poweredbypeople.com @powered_by_people

About Liberty: Liberty is a movement dedicated to discovery, animated by arts, culture, design and the pursuit of beauty. Liberty is famed for its original curation, directional design and celebration of craftsmanship. In the spirit of our founder, Arthur Lasenby Liberty, we remain unapologetically eccentric and committed to bringing good design to all.LibertyLondon.com, @LibertyLondon

