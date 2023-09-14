Athletes First Partners With Winnebago to Create Ultimate Football Tailgate Experience

The Athletes First Tailgate Tour officially launched Saturday, September 9, in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Athletes First, the premier football representation agency, announced an innovative partnership today with Winnebago and the official launch of the Athletes First Tailgate Tour as A1 demonstrates how it's reimagining athlete representation. Athletes First will travel across the country in a customized Winnebago Forza for six action-packed months to see each week's top NFL and NCAA games. The tour kicked off the NFL season at MetLife Stadium for Week One games as the Giants and Jets hosted the Cowboys and Bills. Each stop will host surprise activations and charitable initiatives. The A1 tour culminates at Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas.

Athletes First is the premier football agency representing athletes, coaches, front-office personnel, and broadcasters. Founded in 2001, Athletes First has set itself apart by brokering countless record-breaking contracts, representing eight Super Bowl MVPs, the most first round NFL draft picks for four years in a row, and a prestigious list of NFL and NCAA coaches and front office personnel. Athletes First's roster of more than 450 clients includes Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Aaron Donald, Derwin James, Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt Lafleur, LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly, and Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles.

Earlier this year, A1 announced it had been acquired by Mastry Ventures (press release) in partnership with General Catalyst with the goal to redefine the traditional continuum of representation services by using combined platforms and vision to help clients maximize their positive impact on families, communities and the world. The partnership has already begun to expand opportunities for Athletes First's clients through its unique access to investments, brands, technology, and media.

"Athletes First clients and their families deserve the best, which is why we are thrilled to partner with Winnebago, an elite brand synonymous with the absolute best outdoor lifestyle products, industry-leading customer care and experience-driven innovation. Through this unprecedented partnership and our customized Winnebago, Athletes First will provide our clients and their families with elite game-day experiences, marketing and branding opportunities, and charitable initiatives. The unparalleled A1 Tailgate Tour is the most recent example of how we are constantly striving to always put our athletes first." -Brian Murphy, an Athletes First Founder and CEO.

"There's really no better way to tailgate than in a Winnebago motorhome," said Kunal Mehta, Winnebago's Head of Marketing, Strategy and Business Development. "That's why this partnership with Athletes First is the perfect match. RVs bring the conveniences of home directly to the parking lot. We are proud to partner with Athletes First on their upcoming tour to help elevate their tailgating experience, as well as the convenience and comfort of RVing."

About Athletes First

Athletes First is a full-service management firm that has been representing elite players, coaches, personnel, and broadcasters since its inception in 2001. Based in Southern California, with satellite offices in New York City, NY, Gainesville, FL, Austin, TX and Atlanta, GA, Athletes First is a staple in the sports representation business. Athletes First has strategically grown its practice with the most widely experienced agent team in the industry composed of forward thinkers, trained attorneys, and master negotiators. Our mission is simple: Do the right things, with the right people, for the right reasons.

About Winnebago

Winnebago brand RVs have been a part of the American outdoor experience since pioneering the category in 1958. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality and service across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from camper vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com. Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, a manufacturer of premium leisure travel and outdoor recreation products under the five brands: Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

