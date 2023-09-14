Anzeige
Eaton's Sustainability Strategy Addresses ESG Issues While Meeting Today's Intelligent Power Needs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Eaton

Originally published in Eaton's 2022 Sustainability Report

The world is experiencing some of the most important secular growth trends that we will see in our lifetime: the rise of digitalization and the energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables-changes being driven by unprecedented growth in electrification and climate change.

We're responding by deploying our four-part sustainability strategy, which addresses environmental, social and governance issues. It also allows us to meet today's changing power management needs, while making good on our mission to improve the quality of life and the environment.

Within our four part strategy sit our 2030 sustainability targets, which include reducing the carbon emissions from our operations by half, lowering product and supply chain emissions, certifying all manufacturing sites as zero waste to landfill, and achieving carbon neutral operations. We have also set targets to further enhance employee safety, development and engagement, and to provide more transparency into the progress we're making toward achieving our ESG goals.

Our 2030 sustainability targets

Creating sustainable solutions

  • 15% reduction in Scope 3 emissions
  • $3 billion in sustainable research and development

Reducing our footprint

  • 50% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions
  • Carbon neutral by 2030
  • 100% manufacturing sites certified zero waste to landfill
  • 10% manufacturing sites certified zero water discharge

Engaging our employees and communities

  • 80%+ employee engagement rating
  • 12 hours training and development per employee each year
  • 250,000 hours of volunteer time per year

Doing business right and transparency

  • 50%+ improvement in safety metrics
  • No human rights violations from key suppliers
  • Report priority ESG issues per SASB and TCFD frameworks
  • Disclose U.S. minority and global gender pay equity assurance results

Read the full report here



