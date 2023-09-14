Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Karus Gold Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Karus") announces that all matters proposed at the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "AGSM") held today at 10:00AM Pacific Time were approved, including changes to the Board of Directors ("Board").

As previously disclosed in the information circular sent to shareholders in support of the AGSM, Mr. Joe Ovnesek did not stand for re-election to the Board and Mr. Jay Sujir was nominated in his place. The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Sujir was elected to the Board at the AGSM. Mr. Sujir is a securities and natural resources lawyer who has 23 years of experience in advising and assisting public companies and is a senior partner at Farris LLP. Mr. Sujir is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia and the Canadian Bar Association.

The Board of Karus would like to thank Mr. Ovnesek for his service and welcomes Mr. Sujir to the Board.

