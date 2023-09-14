Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
14.09.23
20:01 Uhr
12,590 Euro
+0,335
+2,73 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,65012,83022:46
12,65012,77022:00
ACCESSWIRE
14.09.2023 | 22:26
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: New Holland Presents Biomethane Tractor at the Aapresid Congress

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / CNH Industrial

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, recently attended the 31st Aapresid Congress, the Argentine Association of Producers in Direct Sowing, which took place at the Metropolitan Convention Center of Rosario, Santa Fe, from August 9 to 11.

The motto of the 31st Aapresid Congress was "C, element of life", in reference to Carbon and the importance of improving soils to fight climate change. With this, New Holland took the opportunity to present the T6 Methane Power tractor, which has been recently acclaimed for its performance and sustainable design.

"It is a pleasure for us to participate in this renowned Congress that is synonymous with innovation and technology, representing attributes for our brand. The T6 Methane Power tractor features the latest technology and is powered by nature itself. In this way, we include our customers in the challenge of producing more and in an increasingly sustainable way," said Tomás Liceda, Commercial Director of New Holland Argentina.

With the T6 Methane Power tractor, the reductions in matter emissions exceed 90% and achieve a reduction of up to 80% of CO2 compared to a diesel tractor, maintaining the same performance as a similar conventional one. By using biomethane, the carbon footprint of rural property can reach zero. With this, CNH Industrial is proud to showcase its T6 Methane Power tractor as a symbol for its strong commitment to sustainability.

During the event, the brand participated in a panel focused on the bioeconomy.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784298/new-holland-presents-biomethane-tractor-at-the-aapresid-congress

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.