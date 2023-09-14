This acquisition aims to inaugurate a boutique firm characterized by entrepreneurial innovation and a client-centric approach.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ArcStone") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ArcStone US Corp., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Arcview Capital LLC ("Arcview Capital"), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer based in New York. This acquisition marks a significant step in ArcStone's journey to create a boutique financial services firm with an entrepreneurial edge and a client-centric focus.

Arcview Capital, initially committed to fostering the growth of cannabis and other adaptogenic plant-based businesses through its equity crowdfunding platform, has democratized investments in these swiftly scaling industries. This acquisition ensures the continued growth and expansion of its strategic partnership with the industry stalwart, The Arcview Group ("Arcview" or "TAG"), facilitating simplified investment processes in the cannabis sector and other growth industries.

Michael Astone, CEO of ArcStone, shares his strategic insights as the company embarks on this substantial acquisition and partnership. "We are delighted to consolidate our position as a North-South investment dealer, heralding a new era in financial services. This acquisition not only amplifies our crowdfunding business but also augments the spectrum of services available to the corporate issuer community in the US, Canada, and other major capital markets. It forms a perfect platform to bridge the North-South capabilities and relationships essential for our growth clients in today's global economy, particularly in sectors such as cannabis, life sciences, technology, and more. Our objective is to amplify opportunities for issuers and founders, providing unbiased advice to clients seeking capital through our versatile platform, which combines a crowdfunding platform and traditional go-public strategies, financing, and merger and acquisition advisory."

ArcStone and Arcview are concurrently exploring potential collaborations that would grant ArcStone access to Arcview's brand and ecosystem, fostering ArcStone's Cannabis and broader banking activities. This potential strategic alliance envisages a collaborative effort with Arcview to enhance industry synergy and partnership. Established in 2011, Arcview has been a trailblazer in the cannabis sector, organizing premier events that attract thousands of investors, clients, and professionals from the industry. This strategic alliance would provide ArcStone with immediate channels to cultivate relationships for its clients and boost awareness. Moreover, ArcStone aims to leverage Arcview's extensive database of over 50,000 subscribers and to co-sponsor leading growth conferences, promoting corporate clients in both Canada and the USA.

Jeffrey Finkle, CEO of The Arcview Group, voiced his optimism about the acquisition, noting, "We look forward to collaborating with Michael, Raj, Jack, and their proficient and growing team to elevate this business to unparalleled heights. As the industry's seasoned investment conference organizer, investor, and consulting firm, The Arcview Group remains the foremost portal for investments in cannabis-related business operators."

ArcStone envisions constituting a high-profile advisory board that encompasses former public CEOs, family offices, and other industry partners. "We plan to announce a series of strategic investments in technology and equity partners shortly, with the goal of establishing a comprehensive ecosystem of industry partners for our clients," added Michael.

ArcStone aims to stand as one of the select boutique dealers offering a North-South platform coupled with distinctive features that meet the requirements of mid-cap public clients in the dynamically evolving financial services landscape. "We will be adding strategic hires at the Managing Director level who share our passion for success and partnership model with clients. After establishing two practices in my career at tier 1 banks and most recently being awarded the Managing Director role at a Wall Street firm, this was the natural next step as we see a significant gap in the market for growth clients who require true partnership from their bankers," added Michael.

The closure of this transaction is contingent upon fulfilling specific conditions and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., a Delaware holding company, specializes in diversified and special situation sectors, catering to both private and public issuers in innovation and growth economies. Possessing a proficient team with backgrounds in prominent financial institutions in Canada and the USA, ArcStone offers strategic guidance across various market sectors, collaborating with companies worldwide seeking capital from North American markets. ArcStone presents a comprehensive product range, including crowdfunding, merger and acquisition advisory, and debt structuring/raising, catering specifically to companies operating within the $20 million to $1 billion range, thereby distinctly positioning itself for mid-market entities. For further details, visit www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com.

About Arcview Capital

Arcview Capital, a member of FINRA/SIPC and an independent broker-dealer registered with the SEC, primarily focuses on the burgeoning cannabis industry. The firm facilitates companies in capital raising endeavors, providing opportunities for both institutions and individuals to invest in private entities and funds. Arcview Capital constitutes a vital component of The Arcview Group ecosystem, a trusted global leader offering a gamut of financial and consulting services for over 13 years. For further details, visit www.arcviewgroup.com.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael L. Astone, CPA, CA - Chief Executive Officer

Email: michael@arcstoneglobalsecurities.com

Jack J. Bensimon, LL.M. - Principal

Email: jack@arcstoneglobalsecurities.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180698