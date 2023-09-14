Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CSL) ("Comstock" or the "Company") announces that effective September 18, 2023 the Company's exchange listing will be transferred to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange as a result of an inability to maintain the requirements for a TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 company in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.5. The trading symbol for the Company will change from CSL to CSL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company continues to review opportunities that will qualify the Company to return to the TSX-V exchange.

About Comstock Metals Ltd.

Comstock Metals Ltd. is a publicly traded company which formerly operated as a mining exploration company in Canada but is currently focused on identifying new opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

For more information about Comstock Metals Ltd., please refer to Comstock's website at www.comstock-metals.com or contact:

Steven H. Goldman

President, CEO and Director

COMSTOCK METALS LTD.

Cell Phone: (416) 917-1533

Email: s.goldman@goldmanhine.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180646