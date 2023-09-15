Anzeige
Freitag, 15.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
WKN: 553557 | ISIN: BMG6773R1051 | Ticker-Symbol:
15.09.2023 | 05:01
Oriental Watch's (398.HK) Official Launch of TimeCare: Empowering Luxury Timepieces with Blockchain Insurance

Oriental Watch's (398.HK) Official Launch of TimeCare: Empowering Luxury Timepieces with Blockchain Insurance 

EQS Newswire / 15/09/2023 / 10:28 UTC+8 
Oriental Watch Holdings Limited 
(Stock code: 398.HK) 
 
Official Launch of TimeCare: Empowering Luxury Timepieces with Blockchain Insurance 
 
(Hong Kong - 15 September 2023) Oriental Watch Holdings Limited ("Oriental Watch" or the "Company" together with its 
subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 398.HK) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oriental Watch 
Company Limited, along with YAS Hong Kong and QBE Hong Kong, officially launched its ground-breaking TimeCare insurance 
service to Hong Kong market today. TimeCare is set to revolutionize the watch insurance landscape by offering 
unparalleled benefits that will not only protect valuable timepieces but also create waves in the market awareness and 
customer experience. 
 
Powered by cutting-edge blockchain technology, TimeCare offers customers seamless insurance services during watch 
purchases. This exclusive offering at all Hong Kong branches reaffirms our commitment to exceptional customer coverage. 
The streamlined application and insurance claim processes have made TimeCare the talk of the town in blockchain 
insurance. As more people discover the convenience and reliability of TimeCare, Oriental Watch's brand awareness is on 
the rise. 
To be eligible for TimeCare, customers must be 18 or above, hold a Hong Kong Identity Card and be a registered member 
of Oriental Watch. They will be invited to enjoy a one-time TimeCare offer after spending HKUSD30,000 or more on a watch, 
providing maximum protection of HKUSD50,000 for one year. With TimeCare, members receive top-notch protection against 
theft, burglary, and robbery worldwide. In the event of a successful claim, customers will receive an e-voucher that 
remains valid for 180 days. 
Login Page of TimeCare Portal 
 
TimeCare is more than insurance; it transforms the entire customer journey. Securely storing policy details, coverage 
information, watch records, and warranty card details, TimeCare offers comprehensive protection globally through a 
digital format, guaranteeing a seamless and confidential experience accessible worldwide. Moreover, it allows optional 
disclosure, storage and sharing of the purchase records. This customization not only enhances the shopping experience 
but also ensures that each customer receives tailored and comprehensive services. 
Homepage of TimeCare Portal 
 
Dennis Yeung, Chairman and Managing Director of Oriental Watch, stated, " At Oriental Watch, our customers are our top 
priority. We believe luxury encompasses not only exquisite timepieces but also the experience, journey, and trust in 
us. This led to the creation of TimeCare, an innovative insurance service exceeding tradition for a unique customer 
experience. 
 
Looking ahead, TimeCare aims to broaden its influence and extend its reach in the luxury watch market. The successful 
launch in Hong Kong sets the stage for further expansion into other regions, with the potential to inspire 
industry-wide adoption and drive innovation in the insurance sector. TimeCare is poised to revolutionize luxury watch 
insurance while enhancing Oriental Watch's market position. It transcends being a mere insurance service; it symbolizes 
a transformative force within the realm of timepieces." 
 
About Oriental Watch Holdings Limited 
Oriental Watch Holdings Limited is the first watch retailer listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong 
Limited. Over the years, the Group has developed an extensive retail shop network in the Greater China area, and has 
become one of the largest watch retailers renowned of its reputation, credibility, and scale. The Group currently 
carries around a hundred prestigious brands, in particular, famous Swiss brands such as Rolex, Tudor, Breitling, H. 
Moser & Cie, Longines, Omega, Piaget, Ulysse Nardin etc. Today, the Group has become a well-known and trustworthy brand 
in the Greater China area. The Group will continue to strive for excellence and lead the industry to a new milestone. 
 
About YAS 
Established in June 2019, YAS Digital Limited (IA License No. FA2648) is a Hong Kong-based regional insurtech venture 
with a vision to become the leading insurtech in Asia, carving a new hyper-personalized marketplace for both B2B and 
B2C customers. It aims to introduce a disruptive new business model, create a new ecosystem and unlock business 
possibilities, making the sky the limit for the global insurance industry. The company is registered in accordance with 
the Insurance Company Ordinance (Cap.41 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as an insurance agent for local distribution of 
insurance products. 
 
About QBE Hong Kong 
QBE Hong Kong has been serving Hong Kong for more than a century. Today, QBE Hong Kong operations include QBE Hongkong 
& Shanghai Insurance Limited, QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited, and QBE Mortgage Insurance (Asia) Limited. As 
a leading general insurer, QBE Hong Kong provides a comprehensive range of non-life insurance solutions for both 
business and personal customers. QBE Hong Kong operates through an extensive network of professional insurance agents 
and brokers and has an exclusive distribution partnership with Manulife. To learn more about QBE Hong Kong, please 
visit www.qbe.com/hk. 
File: Oriental Watch's (398.HK) Official Launch of TimeCare: Empowering Luxury Timepieces with Blockchain Insurance 
15/09/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=b6f50a273b519eae3a18c93cf997623c

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=67c9a619a2ddf4062ee50e392f9ed8d3

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726813&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2023 22:28 ET (02:28 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
