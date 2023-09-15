FUCHS SE: FUCHS opens new, state-of-the-art plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam

MANNHEIM, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, is opening a new plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam. The investment of EUR nine million in the high-tech plant will enable FUCHS Vietnam to serve the growing demand for lubricants in this region. In addition, the range of FUCHS products in Vietnam will be expanded and diversified to suit the strong growth potential of the Vietnamese market. The official inauguration ceremony took place on September 14, 2023.

The new plant covers an area of 20,000 m². The modern plant consists of offices, laboratory, production and filling, a tank farm and a warehouse. Currently, the plant has a capacity of 20,000 tonnes per year, which can be expanded in the second construction phase. The high-performance production portfolio includes automotive oils, industrial oils, metal working fluids and products for the mining industry. Production will start in the fourth quarter of 2023.

FUCHS has been active in Vietnam with a sales office since 2013. In 2021, the FUCHS Group acquired 70% of the lubricants business of STD & S Co., Ltd., a distributor of specialty lubricants based in Vietnam. The business was integrated into the subsidiary FUCHS LUBRICANTS VIETNAM COMPANY LTD. in which the owner of STD & S Co., Ltd. holds a 30% share. By the end of 2023, FUCHS LUBRICANTS VIETNAM will increase its workforce to 35 employees. In the fiscal year 2022 the company achieved sales in the mid single-digit million range.

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently.

