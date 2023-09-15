Anzeige
Freitag, 15.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
WKN: A0MYNN | ISIN: HK0817039453 | Ticker-Symbol: 3F5
Frankfurt
14.09.23
08:41 Uhr
0,132 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Realtime Geld Brief Zeit
0,121 0,147 08:00
Firmen im Artikel
CHINA JINMAO
CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LTD
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LTD0,1320,00 %
LOHILO FOODS AB0,1030,00 %
NORAM DRILLING AS4,055-3,11 %
PHARNEXT0,0000,00 %
PHAXIAM THERAPEUTICS SA0,3800,00 %
TAKUNG ART CO LTD0,1660,00 %
VERGNET SA1,990+65,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.